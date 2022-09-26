‘Human trafficker’ smuggled HUNDREDS of migrants across US border for $15,000 each over six months

A suspected human trafficker has been arrested for smuggling hundreds of migrants into the United States — and charging them as much as $15,000 each before allegedly holding a ransom at her Arizona home.

Tania Estudillo Hernandez, 24, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop by police officers in El Mirage, according to a post shared by the law enforcement agency.

It came after officers received a tip claiming that several people had been kidnapped and held for ransom at a house in the area.

While inspecting the home, officers saw the vehicle carrying Estudillo Hernandez and a Guatemalan national exit the residence.

Estudillo Hernandez was stopped while actively transporting a Guatemalan national, officials said.

An initial investigation found that the woman was allegedly responsible for processing 80 to 100 migrants a month in the house.

Officials believe that this arrangement lasted at least six months.

As compensation for smuggling the individuals into the country, the woman would charge as much as $15,000 per migrant.

EMPD learned that while carrying out the traffic control, two smugglers left the house with 10 undocumented immigrants.

Maricopa County Jail where Estudillo Hernandez is currently held

Police officers have arrested the 24-year-old woman on suspicion of money laundering and committing an illegal enterprise.

She was later incarcerated in Maricopa County Jail for kidnapping, money laundering, illegally operating or participating in an illegal business, and conspiracy.

Inside the house, officers executed a search warrant and found a semi-automatic rifle, pistols, human smuggling books and “other evidence of human smuggling.”

One of the pistols found by officers had been reported stolen from Phoenix.

EMPD officials said in the post that the evidence gathered showed that Estudillo Hernandez had directed and directed the operation.

El Mirage is a small town northwest of Phoenix. The city has less than 40,000 inhabitants, according to US Census data.

According to the Migrant Policy Institute, Arizona has an estimated unauthorized population of 273,000 as of 2022.

At least 80 percent of the migrants living in the state of Grand Canyon are believed to be from Mexico.

Officials believe that of the nearly 300,000 unauthorized people currently in Arizona, 85 percent are from Mexico or Central America.

By early September, nearly 750 migrants had died trying to enter the United States.

That number rose sharply from the total of 558 deaths in 2021.

Those seeking to enter the US without proper documentation face conditions ranging from treacherous weather conditions to dangerous falls from the border wall itself.

NBC News reported in Junee that more than 225 people have been injured attempting to climb or get off the 100-foot (30-meter) wall since the fiscal year began in October 2021.

Reporters Julia Ainsley and Didi Martinez took a ride with United States Border Patrol agents and personally saw a teenage migrant injured while trying to reach the ground on American soil.

“This little girl has been exploited by a smuggler,” Officer Valeria Morales said. “She had to climb the border barrier and fell.”