Human rights groups feel The FA have not taken strong enough stance against Qatar controversies

The FA has been accused of not taking a strong enough stand against the inhumanity that has overshadowed the build-up to the World Cup.

English football’s governing body yesterday issued their long-awaited statement in relation to the human rights atrocities that have taken place in Qatar ahead of the tournament.

The FA vowed to lobby FIFA over labor protection laws following the abuse of migrant workers, and confirmed captain Harry Kane would wear a ‘One Love’ armband during the tournament, which is important because homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

However, the steps received a lukewarm reception from supporters and human rights groups – with Stonewall and Amnesty International indicating that the FA had fallen short.

The FA has said that any industrial injury on construction projects in Qatar will be compensated

Sportsmail has also learned that there is a feeling among a number of senior England players that the FA has not done enough to protect them from criticism.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham defended the statement last night and insisted suggestions they had not been tough enough were unfair.

The FA called for compensation for any workers’ injuries or deaths on construction projects related to the World Cup and said they will push for a migrant worker center to be set up in Qatar. They also promised to meet migrant workers at their training base in Qatar.

Harry Kane will wear the One Love armband

As for the One Love armband, Kane will join the captains of the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales in the anti-discrimination gesture, which starts with tomorrow’s Nations League game against Italy in Milan. The ‘One Love’ campaign was originally the brainchild of the Dutch but has been adopted by other European nations.

Kane said: ‘I am honored to join my fellow captains in supporting the important One Love campaign. We may all compete against each other, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination.

“It is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together will send a clear message when the world is watching.’

However, there was no collective statement from the players or manager Gareth Southgate (left). The latter will probably solve the problem today.

Amnesty International welcomed the FA’s statement but believed they could have taken a firmer stance. Felix Jakens, of Amnesty UK, said: ‘It is of course welcome that the FA is actively seeking to promote inclusion and anti-discrimination and it is important that this extends to the World Cup. But the FA must now specifically support a FIFA compensation fund for abused workers and the families of those who have died to make the World Cup happen.’

The England players are said to be unhappy that they have not been shielded from criticism

Liz Ward, director of programs at Stonewall, said: ‘We need to remember that Qatar is a country where LGBTQ+ people are persecuted simply for being themselves. Unfortunately, this year’s tournament isn’t safe for everyone, which is why it’s so important to see Harry Kane commit to wearing an anti-discrimination armband – even if the rainbow itself is still banned.

‘The global sports community needs to call out the criminalization and persecution of LGBTQ+ people in Qatar. It takes more than armbands to stop discrimination, but these are positive steps from the FA.’

Sources have also indicated that England players feel they have been publicly criticized for issues that do not fall within their remit.

“It’s not the players’ fault the World Cup is in Qatar but they’re taking everything, says an insider. ‘If a player said he was pulling out of the tournament, the FA would just replace him. They can’t win. ‘

Asked about the underwhelming response to the FA’s statement, Bullingham said: ‘I’m not sure I see it as fair. We believe that what we announced reflects the needs of what we have been asked to do.’