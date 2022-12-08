Human remains found at a dig site in Port Lincoln, South Australia

[noscript_1]

Authorities have confirmed the discovery of human remains at an excavation site at a popular holiday destination in South Australia.

On Thursday, South Australian Police confirmed that human bones had been discovered at a site on Edinburgh St in Port Lincoln.

The grisly discovery was made around 11am Thursday by SA Water workers during an excavation, and police later requested an on-site inspection.

A SAPOL spokesperson told NCA NewsWire that police were trying to determine the origin of the bones.

“At this time we can confirm that the bones, which appear to be human, were discovered during excavation in Edinburgh St, Port Lincoln at around 11am today by SA Water workers,” they said.