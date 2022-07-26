Human footprints dating back 12,000 years to the ICE AGE are discovered in salt flats of Utah desert

About 88 human ‘ghost trails’ have been discovered in salt flats of Utah’s Great Salt Lake desert, believed to be more than 12,000 years ago, appearing only when there’s just the right amount of moisture — then disappearing when there is. is not .

A team of researchers led by Cornell University determined that the prints belonged to adults and children who walked through shallow water during the Ice Age, when the now-arid landscape was shrouded in wetlands. The sand in the water quickly filled their footprints, but mud underneath kept the prints intact.

Because the sand holds more moisture than the surrounding sediment, the right amount of water will make the footprints stand out among the tan soil — but then disappear again as the soil dries.

However, the group found much more than they expected — half a mile away was the oldest evidence of human tobacco use.

Pictured are a set of the ghost tracks. The prints show away from the nearest and are visible in a darker shade than the ground

Ghost tracks in the sand: The 12,000-year-old human footprints were discovered at a US Air Force base in Utah. Experts say they were made by adults and children alike

About 33 percent of Utah is desert and is the second driest state in the US after Nevada, but thousands of years ago the area was humid and even after the end of the last ice age, when the glaciers retreated, the area was still wetter than it is now .

A change in climate turned the wetlands into a wasteland, along with Utah’s landlocked location shutting off the moisture-laden ocean winds.

However, the change in the landscape ensured that the 12,000-year-old ghost tracks were preserved.

Thomas Urban of Cornell was called to the U.S. Air Force’s Utah Testing and Training Range when someone saw bizarre formations appear on the ground.

The ancient people walked through shallow waters at that time. Their imprints were filled with sand, but mud on the bottom held the formation. Since the sand retains more moisture than the surrounding sediment, the imprints on the surface will darken when there is enough water in the soil

Experts examined the subsurface of the ground, and when excavating the prints, they were able to confirm their location. Pictured at right is Daron Duke with the Far Western Anthropological Research Group. He confirmed that the prints are made by adults and children

Urban knew right away that he was looking at old prints because he had previously examined the earliest known human footprints in America excavated at White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

The researchers used a ground-penetrating radar survey, which provides a non-invasive way to probe the subsurface, on two visible sets of tracks.

Daron Duke, of the Far Western Anthropological Research Group, who worked alongside Urban, carefully excavated some of the prints.

The team used a method to examine the subsurface without disturbing it, which allowed them to locate the prints. Pictured is a model created by the technology

Duke then confirmed that the individuals were barefoot and young children, ages five to 12.

Urban worked at the request of Duke, who had previously found two fireplaces, the floor of a fireplace, at the military base that also dated to the end of the Ice Age — and on one of them he discovered evidence of human tobacco use.

“We’ve long wondered if there were other sites like White Sands and whether ground-penetrating radar would be effective for imaging footprints in locations other than White Sands, as it was a very new application of the technology,” Urban said in a statement. . ‘The answer to both questions is ‘yes’.

While the Utah site is not as old and may not be as extensive as White Sands, Urban said there may be many more to be found, and the team said they will publish a full study in the near future.

New Mexico’s footprints were discovered in 2021 and dated to be 23,000 years old.

British and American archaeologists discovered the imprints in soft mud next to Alkali Flat, a dry lake bed in the southern region of the state.

Using radiocarbon dating of seed layers above and below the tracks, experts at the US Geological Survey dated the footprints as having been made over a period of at least 2,000 years.

For decades, it has been widely believed that homo sapiens first entered North America between 13,000 and 16,000 years ago — after the melting of the North American ice sheets opened up migration routes and much later than co-author Sally Reynolds and her colleagues suggest.

Few archaeologists have provided reliable evidence of human habitation older than about 16,000 years.