Human creators in a uproar after AI-generated photo wins the first place in Colorado art competition

Artwork created by artificial intelligence (AI) took home an initial blue ribbon and a $300 prize after winning the digital category at the Colorado State Fair Fine Arts Competition, but human creators are outraged at the news — with one saying the world ‘watches’ the death of artistry unfolds.’

The AI ​​artwork, called Théâtre D’opéra Spatial, was submitted by Jason Allen, the president of a Pueblo-based gaming company Incarnate Games, who said he used Midjourney to create the stunning scenes that seem to blend medieval times with a futuristic look. world.

Midjourney is an AI program that creates images from textual descriptions.

Allen announced his win on Discord, an instant messaging social platform he goes by the name of Sincarnate, which then spread to Twitter, where users shared their distaste for AI-generated artwork being chosen over those created by a human. f*cking sh*tty.’

The Colorado native doesn’t seem to be bothered by the criticism, as Allen notes on Discord how Twitter users are against AI-generated art, but also “the first to throw humans under the bus by discrediting the human element.” ‘.

Pictured is the first award-winning photo in a Colorado art competition. The image is generated by an AI system

PC Magazine reports that a Colorado State Fair spokesperson said the judges were unaware that the artwork was generated by an AI system.

However, the person stated that there are no rules against using AI to create artworks for the digital art category – at the moment there are.

Allen’s Discord post reveals that he used Midjourney to create “hundreds of images” and selected the top three, which he then had printed on canvas after upscaling the images with Gigapixel A – a system that improves the detail and resolution of digital images .

One OmniMorpho Twitter user tweeted, “We see the death of artistry unfolding before our very eyes.

Human creators are in turmoil after hearing the win and shared their frustrations on Twitter

‘If creative jobs are not safe for machines, even highly skilled jobs risk becoming obsolete. What will we have then?’

However, Allen knew the win would be “controversial,” he shared on Discord, while also noting that AI-generated art will eventually become its own category.

“What if we looked at it from the other extreme, what if an artist went through a really difficult and complicated set of constraints to create a piece, let’s say they made their art hanging upside down and getting punched in the middle of it.” painting,” he shared on Discord.

‘Should this artist’s work be judged differently from another artist who has made the same work ‘normal’? I know what it will eventually become, they’re just going to create an ‘artificial intelligence’ category that I envision for this sort of thing.”

The creator of the AI-powered images said he shot hundreds with the system, choosing his three favorites that were then printed on canvas.

A TikTok user (in July) asked a text-to-image AI to generate images of what he thinks will be the last selfies ever. One of the images shows a man in riot gear watching in horror as bombs fall behind him

AI-generated art is not a new topic, but it is becoming more and more popular. It allows creators to design imaginative scenes by telling the system exactly what they want.

However, the technology has evolved over the years – more than five years ago, systems produced nightmarish blobs and now it can create epic, detailed scenes.

In July, a TikToker asked Midjourney to take what he believes will be the last selfie ever.

The system showed people taking pictures of themselves with melting skin, blood-stained faces and mutated bodies, as they faced a world on fire.