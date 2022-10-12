Human brain cells grown in lab learn to play Pong after just five MINUTES of training

It is the classic table tennis themed video game that lets players move a paddle vertically across a screen to hit a ball.

And now even human brain cells grown in a lab have mastered Pong.

Researchers from Melbourne-based start-up, Cortical Labs, have shown for the first time that 800,000 brain cells can perform targeted tasks – in this case, Pong.

The findings suggest that even brain cells in a petri dish can exhibit inherent intelligence that changes their behavior over time.

“This new capacity to teach cell cultures to perform a task in which they exhibit sensation – by controlling the paddle to return the ball via sensation – opens up new opportunities for discovery that will have far-reaching implications for technology, health and society,” said Dr . Adeel Razi, an author of the study.

‘We know that our brains have the evolutionary advantage of being tuned over hundreds of millions of years to survive.

‘Now it seems we have a handle on where we can harness this incredibly powerful and cheap biological intelligence.’

Researchers from Melbourne-based start-up Cortical Labs have shown for the first time that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform targeted tasks – in this case Pong

How will the results be used? The team will now try to see what happens when DishBrain is affected by drugs and alcohol. “We’re trying to create a dose-response curve with ethanol—basically get them ‘drunk’ and see if they play the game worse, just like when people drink,” said Dr. Kagan. In the future, the researchers hope that the results can pave the way for treatments for neurodegenerative conditions. “DishBrain offers a simpler approach to testing how the brain works and gaining insight into debilitating conditions such as epilepsy and dementia,” says Dr. Hon Weng Chong, CEO of Cortical Labs.

Scientists have previously been able to grow brain cells in the laboratory and read their activity.

But until now it has not been possible to stimulate the cells in a structured and meaningful way.

Dr. Brett Kagan, who led the study, explained: ‘In the past, models of the brain have been developed according to how computer scientists think the brain might work.

‘It is usually based on our current understanding of information technology, such as silicon computing.

‘But in truth, we don’t really understand how the brain works.’

In the new study, the team took mouse cells from embryonic brains as well as some human brain cells and grew 800,000 neurons in a dish in what they call ‘DishBrain’.

The neurons were connected to a computer in such a way that they received feedback on whether their paddle hit the ball.

Electrodes to the left or right of an array were fired to tell DishBrain which side the ball was on, while the distance from the paddle was indicated by the frequency of signals.

Using electrical probes that recorded ‘spikes’, the researchers monitored the neuron’s activity and responses to this feedback.

In the new study, the team took mouse cells from embryonic brains as well as some human brain cells and grew 800,000 neurons in a dish, in what they call ‘DishBrain’ (pictured)

Pong is a classic table tennis themed video game that lets players move a paddle vertically across a screen to hit a ball

What is Pong? Pong was officially released on November 29, 1972. The two-dimensional table tennis simulator, the first release of Atari, is credited with being one of the progenitors of the video game industry, which is now worth a phenomenal $65 billion a year. The simple two-dimensional simulation of ping pong consists of just two paddles that are moved up and down to pass a movable space between each player. Still, its addictive gameplay captured the imagination of thousands of gamers around the world and built Atari’s status as a video game giant.

Spikes got stronger the more a neuron moved its paddle and hit the ball.

And when neurons missed the ball, their playing style was criticized by a software program.

This shows that neurons can adapt their activity to a changing environment in a goal-directed manner in real time.

Professor Karl Friston, a theoretical neuroscientist at UCL, and co-author of the study, said: ‘Remarkably, cultures learned how to make their world more predictable by acting on it.

‘This is remarkable because you cannot teach this kind of self-organization; simply because – unlike a pet – these mini-brains have no sense of reward and punishment.’

Pong wasn’t the only game the team tested.

“You know when the Google Chrome browser crashes and you get that dinosaur that you can make jump over obstacles (Project Bolan),” said Dr. Kagan.

‘We’ve done that and we’ve seen some great preliminary results, but we still have more work to do building new environments for user-defined purposes.’

The team will now try to see what happens when DishBrain is affected by drugs and alcohol.

“We’re trying to create a dose-response curve with ethanol — basically get them ‘drunk’ and see if they play the game worse, just like when people drink,” said Dr. Kagan.

In the future, the researchers hope that the results can pave the way for treatments for neurodegenerative conditions.

“DishBrain offers a simpler approach to testing how the brain works and gaining insight into debilitating conditions such as epilepsy and dementia,” said Dr. Hon Weng Chong, CEO of Cortical Labs.