Human body is found near a highway in Sydney's suburbs – and it could have been there for DAYS
- Human remains were found on the Hume Highway near Campbelltown
- New South Wales police are investigating whether the body is a hit-and-run victim
- Crime scene established and officers began investigation to find remains
A body has been found near a freeway in Sydney’s south-west, with police investigating whether it is a hit-and-run victim.
They say the human remains were found Wednesday afternoon on the Hume Highway near Campbelltown.
“Police began a search along the Hume Highway after reports were received that a person may have been struck by a vehicle earlier this week,” police said in a statement.
A crime scene was established and officers launched an investigation to locate the remains, which will be forensically examined.
“It is believed that a person – who has not been identified – was struck by a vehicle in the area earlier this week,” police said
All northbound lanes and the northbound on-ramps from Narellan Road were closed for the operation.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area or allow extra travel time as traffic was ‘very heavy’.
The investigation is continuing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.