Hulu’s Hellraiser is a shock to the system that gets a little lost in its grotesque excess

Hulu is new Hellraiser from director David Bruckner knows that the concepts of leather, latex and pain as a source of sexual pleasure have become much more mainstream in the decades since Clive Barker’s original 1987 film first introduced the world to Pinhead. You can see that awareness reflected throughout the film in the multitude of narrative updates that make this new Hellraiser feel tailor-made for our recent era of positivity for sex and worry about how people interact with sex.

There’s a lot to admire about Hellraiser, especially for those interested in testing their own limitations in consuming disturbing works of art. But in its efforts to be as beautiful as it is macabre, Hellraiser becomes almost too powerful grotesquerie at times, which to be fair can be a feature or a bug depending on what kind of stuff you like.

While it shares a handful of notable plot points with Barker’s novel The Hellbound HeartBruckner’s Hellraiser tells the largely new story of a young woman named Riley (Odessa A’zion) who accidentally unleashes chaos and pain in the lives of the people she loves most after solving a mysterious puzzle box. The twisted sights and sadistic delights heralded by this new Lament Configuration are things Riley, her brother Matt (Brandon Flynn), and their friends can’t understand if Hellraiser opens. But the movie assumes audiences are familiar enough to get a brief glimpse of the next generation of Cenobites in an early scene that takes away some of their mystique before the main story really begins.

Odessa A’zion as Riley. Image: Hulu

While Hellraiser Ultimately turning into a gruesome psychological thriller about the new exquisite female Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) and her fellow Cenobites terrorizing a group of unsuspecting twenty-somethings, it starts off surprisingly chaste and almost prudish. Matt is upset that Riley has met her new boyfriend Trevor (Drew Starkey) during a 12-step program. It also bothers Matt that his sister, who lives with him, and her boyfriend have no qualms about having passionate (and very audible) sex in his apartment while he and his friend Colin (Adam Faison) try to host guests.

In both the original Hellraiser and The Hellbound Heart, people’s sexuality and deep-seated desires were large parts of the animating energy that propelled things forward. Here, however, there’s a marked lack of eroticism beyond an inert sex scene between Riley and Trevor, showing how unreceptive she is to his midthrust proclamations of love. Rather than simmering sexual tensions turning into otherworldly insanity, Riley and Matt’s fraught relationship is the new Hellraiseremotional core, which would be fine were it not for the fact that the movie often feels like it’s trying and mostly not to imitate HBO’s Euphoria when it’s aimed at them.

Hellraiser is just not that interesting because it – somewhat moralistically – establishes its heroine as an impulsive woman who can’t quite get past her demons. But that all changes drastically after Riley and Trevor break into a storage container one night in search of valuables to shield, only to find a small gold box that exudes a disturbing, seductive aura.

The Lament Configuration puzzle box. Image: Hulu

It’s once the box has gone through its first transformation, summoning the first of many new Cenobites that Hellraiser really starts to come alive, showing how the 11th installment in a horror franchise can have you sitting up in no time. If you’ve seen one Hellraiser movie, then you know how the Cenobites like to go down, and each of the new movie’s gruesome murder scenes will strike you as a return to the franchise’s roots.

In each of the new Cenobites — The Chatterer (Jason Liles), The Weeper (Yinka Olorunnife), The Gasp (Selina Lo), The Asphyx (Zachary Hing), The Mother (Gorica Regodic), and The Masque (Vukašin Jovanovic) — there is a consistent air of haute couture in their physical forms. What’s missing? HellraiserThe script is more than made up for by the information about the Cenobites that you can glean from the amazing detail that concept designer Keith Thompson and prosthetic artists Josh and Sierra Russell put into each character’s uniquely mutilated body.

Clayton’s Pinhead, the Hell Priest is truly a sight to behold and a brilliantly elegant reinvention of the classic demon, with an ensemble shaped more by the absence of flesh rather than just scarification and form-fitting material. Hellraiseris cleverly judicious in the way it deploys Pinhead, giving her just enough key moments to get Clayton’s unsettling serene performance without making you feel too comfortable watching her tear people apart.

Jamie Clayton as Pinhead. Image: Hulu

But as hypnotic as Clayton’s Pinhead and the other Cenobites are, it’s despite how mediocre and oddly sentimental the film feels as the end approaches. Again, different regions will always appeal to different people, and HellraiserEnough cylinders are fired to be exactly the kind of gore-fest that people watch as we head into the spooky season. But for those looking for more cerebral anxieties (or those who just don’t like torture porn for entertainment) Hellraiser should probably be approached with a little caution.