Hull City’s clash with Birmingham City is delayed by 20 minutes because the goals are TOO BIG

Sunday afternoon’s match between Hull City and Birmingham City in the Championship was postponed after the goals at MKM Stadium were too big.

In a farcical start to the procedure, the posts were then sawn in two centimeters so that the match could begin.

Kick-off was postponed 20 minutes after the measurements and hawk-eye had to be recalibrated before the match could start.

In last week’s clash between Wigan and Cardiff at the DW Stadium, there was also a goal size problem, but the referee allowed play to continue, only for the Bluebirds’ third goal to go through a crossbar two inches too high. had been found.

The match finally started at 3:23 PM – a full 23 minutes later than scheduled.

Problems aside, Hull has had a far from comfortable start to the season, having already sacked one manager in Shota Arveladze and a rift in talks prevented another from joining ex-Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins.

The poles had to be broken down by ground personnel, which caused the start of the match to be suspended

And they are currently just above the relegation zone in 21st place, after four wins, two draws and seven defeats to kick off the season.

The MKM stadium hosted the second game of the afternoon with significant delays, with the other just passing the M62.

Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Leeds also failed to get underway after a problem at Elland Road.

However, rather than a hardware issue, it was a power outage of less than three minutes in the proceedings that interrupted the top-level collision.

Both sets of players were escorted off the field after a long on-field stoppage during which the referee was unable to communicate with VAR.

At 2:40 p.m., players were taken outside to warm up before play resumed not long after.