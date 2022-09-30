Hull City SACK manager Shota Arveladze just eight hours ahead of Luton clash

A quarter of managers in the division have already changed managers this year

Hull City have fired manager Shota Arveladze just eight hours before the next game.

The 49-year-old has been relieved of his duties at the Championship club with the Tigers 20th in the table with three wins from 10 games this season so far.

The dismissal comes at a bizarre moment, with Hull playing tonight against Luton Town in the championship after two weeks off for the international break.

A quarter of clubs in the division have now changed managers in just 10 games, including Rotherham, Cardiff and Watford.

A statement on Hull City’s website said: “Hull City can confirm that we have parted ways with head coach Shota Arveladze.

We can also confirm that assistant head coach Peter van der Veen will leave the club with immediate effect.

Andy Dawson will take on the role of interim head coach until a permanent position is in place.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Shota and Peter for their efforts and wish them both the best for the future.”

Hull chairman Acun Ilıcalı said: “During the international match period, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club. As these meetings progressed, it became clear that our views did not match, so we made the decision to split up.

‘Shota and Peter leave with our thanks, the greatest respect and good wishes for the future.

“Our focus now is on supporting Andy and the squad and finding the best possible candidate to take this club forward.”

Hull’s game against Luton starts tonight at 8pm at the MKM Stadium.