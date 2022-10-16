Hull City 0-2 Birmingham City: Delayed start does little to help the Tigers

This match was postponed 24 hours as the Hull Fair, one of Europe’s largest, was held in the streets around the MKM Stadium until Saturday night.

Hull City’s season also resembles a carnival of merriment – and not in a fun way.

He is currently without a manager and with the search for Shota Arveladze’s replacement taking longer than expected, Hull has now lost seven of their last eight and sits perilously high above the drop zone like a coconut on a shy.

Troy Deeney’s goal set Birmingham on their way to victory at Hull to send the hosts further misery

Turkish owner Acun Ilicali continues to go from target to target, with the appointment of three-time Greek league winner Pedro Martins collapsing last week. His team, meanwhile, continues to sink.

Birmingham’s first goal here came from a silly penalty awarded by captain Jacob Greaves from the ball on a corner kick, the resulting spot characteristically hammered home through Troy Deeney.

A lightning bolt from Juninho Bacuna after some loose defense sealed their fate early in the second half and although Deeney would send a second penalty into the lane, the win propelled Birmingham to the comfort of the midfield.

Hull sank further to low depths as they suffered another defeat – their seventh in eight games

This is the Blues’ best run of the season, with four wins out of seven, and it’s possible their recent troubles are over with John Eustace in charge.

Birmingham had lost their seven previous visits to Humberside from 2009 but were certainly good value for this result.

You have to admire Deeney. At 34, you’d forgive him for reaching for the carpet slippers and focusing on his gossip column and a little radio expertise.

Not a little. He has started 12 league games for Birmingham this season and has played in all of them at some point. He is the captain of his beloved Blues with pride and as the club anthem goes, he will carry on.

There was a 20-minute delay before kick-off after it was discovered that the goal was too big on one side. Groundstaff had to uproot the goal frame and saw two inches from the bottom to comply with regulations.

The kick-off in the Hull-Birmingham game was postponed because the goals were five centimeters too big

This is going to be a common theme in the Championship – last Saturday’s match between Wigan and Cardiff was played despite the discovery that one of the crossbars was two inches too high.

Once we got going it was Hull who got the better start as they tried to stop their recent bad form.

A cute flick from Dimitrios Pelkas put Greg Docherty on the right and he drove into the field before wrinkling the side nets, fooling many home fans into thinking he had scored.

The poles had to be broken down by ground personnel, which caused the start of the match to be suspended

Hull now sits precariously above the drop with uncertainty surrounding any remnant of the club

Match Facts Hull City (4-2-3-1): Baxter; Christie, Jones, Figueiredo, Greaves (c) (Williams 56); Seri (Woods 82), Tufan (Longman 83); Docherty, Pelkas (Simons 82), Sinik (Jarvis 63); Estupinan Unused Substitutes: Ingram (GK); McLoughlin Interim Manager: Andy Dawson Booked: Greaves, Sinik, Williams, Baxter Birmingham City (3-5-2): Blushing; Mejbri (Hall 86), Dean, Trusty; Colin, Bacuna (Graham 78), Bielik (James 90+3), Deeney (c) (Jutkiewicz 78), Emmanuel; Chong (Bellingham 77), Hogan Unused Substitutes: Etheridge (GK); Leko Manager: John Eustace Scorers: Deeney pin 14; Bacuna 47 Missed penalty: Deeney 74 Booked: Colin, Bielik, Bacuna Referee: Leigh Doughty Presence: 16.587

But Hull has a habit of shooting themselves in the foot this season and it happened again when they were awarded a penalty from a corner.

Greaves pulled Krystian Bielik back when Tahith Chong’s delivery came to them and referee Leigh Doughty had no doubts.

Few attackers get as much power on a hit as Deeney and there was no doubt about the outcome when he pushed the ball past Nathan Baxter.

Some of Hull’s play was very neat and tidy, with Ozan Tufan enjoying a cross-field pass and Jean Michael Seri looking a cut atop midfield.

A corner from Pelkas was saved by a header from Cyrus Christie to the nearest post, forcing John Ruddy to make a save. Hull’s top scorer Oscar Estupinan was inches from the rebound.

Birmingham had quite the threat on the counter, often helped by a stray Hull pass. From one such giveaway, Bacuna forced a low stop from Baxter.

The Tigers finished the first half stronger, with Christie weaving to the edge of the Blues box and hitting a shot wide before Seri saw an effort deflected wide.

There were cheers from home support as the halftime whistle went off, focusing more on the referee for the penalty decision than on the Hull players.

Their mood would deteriorate immediately after the restart when Bacuna was left completely unmarked on the right and picked by Chong’s clever cross-field pass.

With Hull players returning, there was still plenty for the Curaçao international to do, but Bacuna controlled perfectly and unleashed an unstoppable 25-yard rocket past Baxter.

Confidence now poured through those in blue and Bielik skimmed the outside of the post with a try from the edge of the area.

They forced a succession of corners with the crosses from Man United mercenary Hannibal Mejbri and caused consternation in the Hull defence.

The club’s move for Pedro Martins (R) collapsed last week after a series of discussions

Birmingham’s win takes them to 12th place and closer to the top half and crucial to the play-offs

Things got worse when Chong was outplayed and cut by Baxter after pushing the ball around him.

This time Deeney got the usual power, but cleared the bar some distance to howl at the derision of the locals.

But they soon left their seats early, Hull’s chances of a comeback were slim. If only the fair was next door to cheer them up.