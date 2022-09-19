WhatsNew2Day
Hull chairman Acun Ilicali set to undergo surgery after fracturing arm in road traffic accident

Hull chairman Acun Ilicali – ‘the Turkish Simon Cowell’ – to undergo surgery after breaking his arm in a road accident in Istanbul

  • Acun Ilıcalı has broken an arm after he was in a motorcycle accident
  • The Hull City owner, 53, was driving in Istanbul with his daughter Banu Ilıcalı
  • They were immediately taken to Liv Hospital Vadistanbul after the incident

Hull chairman Acun Ilicali has suffered a broken arm in a traffic accident in Istanbul.

The 53-year-old businessman, who has 13.5 million Instagram followers and has been dubbed ‘the Turkish Simon Cowell’, will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The Sky Bet Championship club wrote on Twitter on Monday evening: ‘We can confirm that chairman Acun Ilicali was involved in a road accident in Istanbul on Monday.

Hull chairman Acun Ilicali (C) suffered a broken arm in a road accident in Istanbul

‘Acun suffered a broken arm in the accident and will undergo surgery on Tuesday. We would like to wish Acun the best for his surgery and a speedy recovery.’

Ilıcalı is a Turkish broadcaster, entrepreneur, international television producer and businessman of Azerbaijani origin.

his company Acun Medya bought Hull City from Assem Allam earlier this year.

