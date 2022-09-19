Hull chairman Acun Ilicali set to undergo surgery after fracturing arm in road traffic accident
Hull chairman Acun Ilicali – ‘the Turkish Simon Cowell’ – to undergo surgery after breaking his arm in a road accident in Istanbul
- Acun Ilıcalı has broken an arm after he was in a motorcycle accident
- The Hull City owner, 53, was driving in Istanbul with his daughter Banu Ilıcalı
- They were immediately taken to Liv Hospital Vadistanbul after the incident
Hull chairman Acun Ilicali has suffered a broken arm in a traffic accident in Istanbul.
The Sky Bet Championship club wrote on Twitter on Monday evening: ‘We can confirm that chairman Acun Ilicali was involved in a road accident in Istanbul on Monday.
Hull chairman Acun Ilicali (C) suffered a broken arm in a road accident in Istanbul.
‘Acun suffered a broken arm in the accident and will undergo surgery on Tuesday. We would like to wish Acun the best for his surgery and a speedy recovery.’
Ilıcalı is a Turkish broadcaster, entrepreneur, international television producer and businessman of Azerbaijani origin.
his company Acun Medya bought Hull City from Assem Allam earlier this year.