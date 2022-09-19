Hugo Lloris withdraws from the France squad ahead with a thigh injury ahead of Nations League games

Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris has withdrawn from the national team ahead of their Nations League games against Austria and Denmark.

The goalkeeper is believed to have picked up a thigh injury during the 6-2 Premier League win over Leicester City on Saturday.

In the match, Lloris was frustrated as he conceded two goals, including a penalty from Youri Tielemans. The 35-year-old initially saved the penalty but was adjudged to be off his line when the penalty was struck, prompting a restart which the Belgian slotted away.

France manager Didier Deschamps has called up FC Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont to take Lloris’ place in the squad and there is no doubt about the Spurs stopper’s fitness ahead of the north London derby on October 1.

The extent of Lloris’ injury is not yet known, but from the perspective of club manager Antonio Conte, he will be happy for the goalkeeper to have the international break to recover.

If Lloris misses the crucial clash against Arsenal, then summer signing Fraser Forster could make his Premier League debut for Spurs after joining the club on a free transfer in the summer.

France have also lost AC Milan star Theo Hernandez to injury. The full-back has been ruled out with an adductor problem and replaced by Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne.

The Villa man has 46 caps for France and last played for his country in their 1-0 defeat to Croatia in the Nations League in June.

France are currently bottom of Group A in League 1 after drawing two and losing two of their four games and are seven points behind leaders Denmark.