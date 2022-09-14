Hugo Lloris admits he’s worried by ‘negative feelings’ in the France squad amid Pogba blackmail saga

Hugo Lloris has expressed concern about ‘negative feelings’ surrounding the camp in France as the World Cup quickly approaches.

The French Football Federation is being consumed by a scandal with President Noël Le Graët accused of inappropriate behavior towards female colleagues and an alleged wider culture of intimidation within the organisation.

There is also the ongoing blackmail saga involving Paul Pogba after his brother Mathias accused him of asking a medicine man to bewitch his French teammate Kylian Mbappe.

All this worries goalkeeper and captain Lloris, who spoke out on Tuesday evening after Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

‘I don’t have all the facts’ [concerning the FFF allegations]so I don’t know if that’s all justified,” he said L’Equipe.

“In any case, with only a few months left until the World Cup, it is important to show solidarity and focus on the goal” [of retaining the World Cup].

‘We will have to rely on all our strength, all our energy. We have to stay focused on the field. Things are too scattered at the moment. I think the international break will do us good.

“Even if there are no risks and a few significant absences, it will be good to get back together and be close again, especially as we left each other in June with a slight negative feeling.”

France will conclude their UEFA Nations League campaign with games against Austria in Paris on September 22 and Denmark in Copenhagen on September 25.

They are currently bottom of League A, Group One in the Nations League and risk relegation to League B if they can’t make up the two points to Austria above them.

Mathias Pogba insists he is a “complete stranger” to any racketeering attempt against his brother.

Midfielder Paul returned from Manchester United to Juventus this summer, claiming that his brother and ‘childhood friends’ were part of a group that had targeted him at the training center in Turin.

Radio Franceinfo claimed that the group, armed with MI6 assault rifles, demanded €13 million (£11.2 million) from Paul Pogba.

There was a claim that Paul had used a witch doctor to bewitch Mbappe, something he denies and said was made up to discredit him.

Paul reportedly paid €100,000 (£86,000) to the group to ‘save time’ after he was threatened by masked gunmen in a Paris apartment while on international duty – only to see another multi-million dollar claim.

Two judges have been appointed in France to investigate the allegations, but Mathias, through his lawyer, tried to “explicitly state that he is a complete unknown to any attempted extortion of his brother.”

Meanwhile, an investigation by So Foot, via Get French football newsalleged FFF chairman Le Graet has acted inappropriately towards female colleagues, with a former employer claiming: ‘It’s very simple, he jumps on anything that moves.’

So Foot said several women had resigned from the organization in the past because of sexual harassment and bullying.