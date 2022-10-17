Hugh Sheridan's secret husband is revealed as Rafael de la Fuente

<!–

Hugh Sheridan stunned fans last week when they revealed they had been secretly married to a ‘well-known entertainer’ for nine years.

The actress and singer, 33, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, did not reveal the identity of their ex-husband at the time, but Daily Mail Australia can now reveal that the mystery man is Venezuelan actor Rafael de la Fuente .

Sheridan, 33, married openly gay de la Fuente, 35, who is best known for playing Sam Jones in US soap opera reboot Dynasty, in July 2011.

The two men had been dating for several years before secretly tying the knot. At the time, Sheridan was not publicly out of the closet.

Sheridan first dropped the marriage bombshell during an interview Jess Rowe Big Talk Show podcast last Wednesday.

‘I can’t say their name because they were in the same industry so… I couldn’t be specific about that, but I was married,’ they explained.

‘We were solidly together for about seven [years] and then the last couple we traveled a lot and it got too hard… but we’re still very good friends.’

Sheridan’s family and friends knew about the marriage but kept it a secret from the press.

“I think privacy is personal and I think most people should have a right to it,” the former Packed to the Rafters star explained.

The only clue about the couple’s relationship came in 2019 when Sheridan commented ‘I do’ and an engagement ring emoji on one of de la Fuente’s Instagram posts.

De la Fuente is believed to have moved Down Under to be with Sheridan in 2018 and referred to himself at the time as an ‘honorary Australian’.

“I’ve got a big group of Australian friends in LA, I’ve had two Australian girlfriends on TV, I’ve been to Australia three times,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

De la Fuente’s love of all things Aussie extended to enjoying the country’s favorite spices and knowing the words to Advance Australia Fair.

“I even know the Australian national anthem and I love Vegemite,” said the South American-born actor.

It comes after Sheridan announced her split from ex-fiancé Kurt Roberts, 29, in November 2021 following a whirlwind romance.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Sheridan and de la Fuente for comment.