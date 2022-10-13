Hugh Sheridan reveals details of secret marriage to well-known entertainer

Hugh Sheridan has revealed they were secretly married to another entertainer for nine years.

The 33-year-old actor, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, dropped the bombshell while speaking on Jessica Rowe’s Big Talk Show podcast this week.

While not revealing their identity, when pressed on the subject, Hugh revealed that they got married on July 11, 2011 and were married for 9 years.

‘I can’t say their names because they were in the same industry, so. I couldn’t be specific about that, but I was married,” Sheridan explained.

“We were solidly together for about seven and then the last couple we traveled a lot and it got too hard and but we’re still very good friends,” they continued.

Hugh’s family and friends knew, but he chose to keep it private from the public.

“I think privacy is personal and I think most people should have a right to that,” Hugh explained.

“Increasingly, I found that if you don’t talk about your private life, people can assume that you’re ashamed, or that you have some kind of agenda, or that you’re denying other people their self-expression by not talking about it.’

Hugh also revealed that they officially divorced a few years ago.

“I’m going to get married a few more times,” laughed Hugh. “There are many more engagements coming up and I am definitely single. I can confirm that right now.’

It comes after Hugh announced their split from fiance Kurt Roberts, 29, in a heartbreaking post.

In an emotional Instagram message, Hugh said: ‘In retrospect, it might have been too much pressure on us to have a first public relationship that the public saw so quickly.

“Maybe it was COVID or quarantines or us working hard (I take full responsibility for the hours), maybe it’s dad’s death or all of the above.

‘For now we didn’t make it but we tried very, very hard, I’m so sorry for us that it wasn’t easy and I’m sorry for the added pressure.’

Alongside a video of their favorite moments together, Kurt said: ‘We put everything in, we tried everything we could, we’re both devastated that we weren’t able to fix what we had.

‘Our union was something so special. I wanted to share some of our amazing moments together, he said of his video post.

The model wrote that they remain best friends and called the actor ‘the most wonderful Hughman’.

Kurt proudly said of Hugh: ‘He wears his heart on his sleeve, he will give his time and advice to anyone and everyone when they need him.

Grateful: Kurt broke his silence about their split in an Instagram post on Friday. The 29-year-old banker (left) shared a video of their moments together and thanked the Packed To The Rafters star (right) for their birthday tribute to him

‘On top of this, he is the most beautiful, kind, thoughtful, generous person who only gives love to others.

He again thanked his ex-fiancée for the memories they shared, saying: ‘I have no regrets. Love to you always.’

House Husbands star Hugh has had an incredibly difficult year, including the death of his father, who died aged 76 after a battle with cancer in May.