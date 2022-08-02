Hugh Laurie sports unkempt hair and a bushy beard on walk

When he starred as Dr Gregory House on the American show House, Hugh Laurie’s rumored fee of £250,000 per episode made him the highest paid actor on the small screen.

But you’d never know if you looked at the confused 63-year-old, who — with bushy beard, unkempt hair, wrinkled clothes and sporty scratches on both his arms and legs.

He seemed to be channeling his inner Robinson Crusoe while taking his dog for a walk in North London.

All the change: Hugh Lawrie sported a bushy beard, unkempt hair and crumpled clothes on a walk in north London (left). He usually cuts a fine line (right)

The Cambridge-trained comedian previously spoke of the difficulties of being in Los Angeles for nine straight months filming the Fox show, while his wife, three children and furry friends remained in the UK.

After taking on the role—which earned him two Golden Globes and six Emmy nominations—in 2004, Hugh finally hung up his doctor’s coat in 2012.

After moving back to the UK, one of the things he looked forward to most was ‘walking the dog’ again.

Boy in Blue: Hugh cut a restrained figure as he walked his dog through town

The outing comes after the release of his new three-part series Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

The riveting murder mystery, with an all-star cast, is based on the iconic 1934 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie.

It follows the vicar’s son, Bobby Jones, played by Will Poulter and his adventurous friend, socialite Lady Frances Derwent, as they dig deep into a murder.

It also stars big names like Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent, who play the aristocrats Lord and Lady Marcham, Lady Frances’ parents.

Hugh stars in the miniseries as psychologist Dr. James Nicholson and directs the show.

He said, ‘I loved this book as a toddler and still do. The hairs on my neck have not settled down properly from the first time I understood the beauty of the essential mystery.

“Since then, I’ve fallen in love with the characters more and more and feel immensely honored to have had the opportunity to retell their story in this form.”

“I’ll wear a tie on set and give it everything I’ve got.”