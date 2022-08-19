Hugh Jackman shows off his rippling muscles as he takes his beloved pet pooch Allegra for swim

<!–

He was left bereft after the death of his beloved dog Dali earlier this month.

And Hugh Jackman found comfort in his other pet Allegra on Friday.

The actor showed off his famous superhero body as he went swimming with the pup near his home in The Hamptons.

The Aussie star showed off his rippling muscles in board shorts as he jumped out of the sand into the water.

Hugh looked overjoyed as he hugged Allegra in the water.

The Greatest Showman star was later joined by his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and the amorous couple took a stroll along the sand and rocks.

On August 7, the Hollywood actor announced that his dog Dali had passed away just a month before his 12th birthday.

“It’s a very sad day for our family,” he wrote in the caption. “Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. Next month he would have turned 12…which I was told is longevity for this breed. I always called him, always the ROCKSTAR.

‘Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was loved by the whole world, and what a good life he had. We will miss him but know that he cries in heaven, is in charge and enjoys the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!’

Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee adopted Dali in 2010, while Allegra was an early Christmas present for the Australian actor in 2014.

The Broadway star regularly shares pup updates with his 30 million followers on Instagram and has previously joked that his canine friends were “much more famous” than him.

He previously said, ‘My dogs are much more famous than I am! If I post anything about my dogs, it explodes. I just did a play and fans came to the theater – but it wasn’t for me! I took the puppy to the theater and the fans said, “When is the dog coming?” They came to see the puppy.’

‘They didn’t care about me! And I get it, they are much more interesting than me!’ the star joked.

Hugh and Deb have two children together – 22-year-old Oscar and 17-year-old Ava.

In addition to this recent difficulty in his personal life, the X-Men actor has also been quite busy professionally.

Hugh currently stars as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. The show was nominated for six Tonys, but got none at the June ceremony.

He has several projects in the pipeline, including The Son, a family drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Laura Dern.

The strong star is currently filming his role in the TV show Koala Man, which will be released in 2023.

His films The Good Spy and Apostle Paul are both in pre-production with no reported release date set.

