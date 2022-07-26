Hugh Jackman set to star in new animated adult comedy Koala Man

Hugh Jackman stars in Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland’s new comedy Koala Man.

The animated series follows a divorced father who works at the council during the day before turning into a ‘Koala Man’ at night to fight crime in NSW.

Hugh, 53, will voice Big Greg, the most beloved man in town and the head of the city council.

Big Greg is Kevin’s immediate supervisor and community members often praise him for Koala Man’s work.

It comes after Hugh tested positive for Covid-19 last month, but is back on the podium after making a full recovery.

On his return, he thanked both his supporters and the understudies who intervened to ensure the show could go on.

“So happy to return to the Music Man family and be in front of the public again,” he said on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the get well wishes, but especially thanks to Max Clayton, my incredible standby.”

“He did an incredible job, he absolutely crushed it.”

Hugh announced in June that he had tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, forcing him to temporarily step down from his Broadway production.

He told fans he would focus on his recovery and encouraged ticket holders to watch the show starring his talented understudy.

“I tested frustratingly positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the incredibly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me,” he said.

Hugh previously tested positive for Covid-19 in December 2021.