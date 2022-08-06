Hugh Jackman reveals that his beloved dog Dali passed away just a month before his 12th birthday

Hugh Jackman revealed that his dog Dali passed away just a month before his 12th birthday.

The 53-year-old actor posted a few photos with his beautiful French bulldog on Instagram on Friday.

The adorable pup kissed and licked her owner’s neck and face as he sat at a table looking at his computer.

“It’s a very sad day for our family,” he wrote in the caption. “Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. Next month he would have turned 12…which I was told is longevity for this breed. I always called him, always the ROCKSTAR.

‘Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was loved by the whole world, and what a good life he had. We will miss him but know that he cries in heaven, is in charge and enjoys the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!’

Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, adopted Dali in 2010. They also have another dog named Allegra.

The Broadway star regularly shares pup updates with his 30 million followers on Instagram and has previously joked that his canine friends were “much more famous” than him.

He previously joked, “My dogs are way more famous than me! If I post anything about my dogs, it explodes. I just put on a play and fans came to the theater – but it wasn’t for me! I took the puppy to the theater and the fans said, “When is the dog coming?” They came to see the puppy.’

‘They didn’t care about me! And I get it, they are much more interesting than me!’ the star joked.

Jackman and Furness have two children together: 22-year-old Oscar and 17-year-old Ava.

In addition to this recent difficulty in his personal life, the X-Men actor has also been quite busy professionally.

Jackman currently stars as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. The show was nominated for six Tonys, but got none at the June ceremony.

Jackman has several projects in the pipeline, including The Son, a family drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Laura Dern.

He is currently filming his role in the TV show Koala Man which will be released in 2023.

His films The Good Spy and Apostle Paul are both in pre-production with no reported release date set.