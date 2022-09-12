Hugh Jackman lip-syncs to Iggy Azalea’s smash-hit Fancy

<!–

Hugh Jackman shared a fun Instagram reel on Sunday while lip-syncing Iggy Azalea’s hit Fancy.

The Australian actor, 53, posted the clip to his 30.4 million followers on the platform, beaming as he mouthed the lyrics to the hit.

Hugh didn’t hold back as he put an animated rendition to the tune as his hairdresser put the finishing touches on his quiff.

He was dressed in a white button-up shirt, gray trousers and a red tie.

“Promo preparation,” he captioned the post.

The reel was soon inundated with comments and likes from his followers, including friend Ryan Reynolds.

It comes after it was revealed that Hugh will star in Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland’s new comedy Koala Man.

The animated series follows a divorced father who works at the council during the day before turning into a ‘Koala Man’ at night to fight crime in NSW.

Jackman will be the voice of Big Greg, the most beloved man in town and the head of the city council.

Big Greg is Kevin’s immediate supervisor and community members often praise him for Koala Man’s work.

Hugh recently attended the world premiere of his new film The Son, which had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The Australian release date of the film has not yet been announced.