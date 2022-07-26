Hugh Jackman knew about Manly pride jersey and rainbow stripe weeks before players

Two of Australia’s biggest celebrities knew about the Manly Pride jersey weeks ago as seven players from the NRL club stand firm in their refusal to wear it.

The Sea Eagles confirmed on Tuesday that seven players would miss Thursday night’s crucial game against the Sydney Roosters because of their convictions, they were unwilling to wear the rainbow stripe club jersey.

As the ongoing debacle once again dominates the headlines and threatens to overshadow this weekend’s NRL Women in League round, it has been revealed that actors Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth knew about the jersey long before the players found out.

It was also reported that Manly had been in talks about a pride jersey for some time and that one of the sponsors first approached the club over a year ago with the idea.

Jackman, a male die-hard, received a pride jersey two weeks ago, which he proudly donned for a photo to promote Thursday night’s blockbuster.

Jackman posed for the photo as a favor to his great friend Sydney radio star Gus Worland to promote the inaugural Gotcha4Life Cup, the Australian reported.

The cup, played between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters, is what the jerseys are made for.

Worland founded the Gotcha4Life foundation in 2017 to increase mental fitness and end suicide in Australia.

Hemsworth also received a pride jersey in a bid to entice him to Thursday’s game as the guest of Sea Eagles legend Ian Roberts, the world’s first rugby league player to come out as gay in 1995.

The seven players, all of whom are Christians, claim they were caught off guard by the rainbow stripes and only got behind the pride jersey on Monday night.

Despite the quick turnaround, it has been revealed that the shirt had been more than 12 months in the making and Roberts confirmed to Sunrise on Wednesday that he had been approached by the club a month ago.

Clubwear sponsor Dynasty approached the Sea Eagles about the jersey last year after it was beaten back by NRL rival club Cronulla Sharks over numerous designs already on the market.

Manly was also reportedly reluctant, but changed his mind when approached again earlier this year when the club’s commercial team came up with a draft.

Insiders at the club told The Australian that the draft was first taken to the football department, which gave its approval but did not tell the players.

“You don’t do anything unless you know footy is sweet with it,” said a source.

The design was then shown to the NRL and its licensing department, who requested changes regarding the placement of the Gotcha4Life logo.

“Every special jersey has to go through a pretty strict approval process at the NRL. There were things that were picked up and changed,” the source said.

“I know fans think a shirt was designed yesterday and shows up the next day. But there is not only a very long approval process, but also a production process.

The historic jersey celebrating inclusivity, including rainbow colors that replace the traditional white trim, sold out in the men’s section of Manly’s website just hours after the player boycott.

Gay club legend Roberts has weighed in on the fiasco in recent days and has confirmed he was told about the club’s pride weeks ago.

“That was at least a month ago,” he told Sunrise on Wednesday.

The whole design and the jumpers and putting it all together, that’s an elaborate situation that takes months, if not six to 12 months of advanced planning, but I mean, yeah, that’s why I think we have to recognize what Des Hasler and Daly That’s what Cherry-Evans said yesterday.

“They said they would make mistakes and it was a breakdown in communication and I owned it. This is now a starting point. We have to move forward.’

He says the personal beliefs of Christian players and members of the LGBTQI+ community should be mutually respected.

Roberts appeared on The Project Tuesday night and said there must be a “respectful conversation from both sides” to address the issue.

“There was definitely a breakdown in communication. I don’t know what the reaction of the players would have been had they known a month ago that their decisions would have been different,” he said.

‘But then at least they would have had the opportunity to speak out and express their opinion sooner.

“We cannot vilify any of these players. Their right to refuse to play, you know, must also be respected.’

However, Roberts said his heart goes out to young people who struggle with their sexual identity and who will be affected by the saga.

“It’s so personal when someone comes out. That person – they need to feel like they are in a safe environment. They should feel welcome,” he said.

‘For anyone coming out, that’s the biggest obstacle. I think what’s happened, especially now that those players aren’t playing, that it’s, you know, sending a bit of a message unfortunately.

‘I feel for all those children in the suburbs who have to do with sexuality or sexual identity. All those children would feel a little less today.’

Asked by host Carrie Bickmore how he felt when he learned that players had decided to sit out the game, Roberts said the news was “disappointing.”

“Pride Round is all about inclusion and diversity and welcoming, creating an atmosphere where the LGBTQI+ people in this community feel worthy,” he said.

Five of the seven players are Pacific Islanders and have cited religious reasons for refusing the jersey.

“So it was disappointing, but to be honest, you know, I was surprised this setback didn’t come sooner.”

Roberts said there should be a discussion to determine how to respect the groups’ opposing beliefs, but admitted there is no clear solution.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler apologized on Tuesday for the club’s failure to consult with players about the jersey’s design and the impact it has had on the wider community.

The club has accepted the players’ decision, but will have refused to remove the jersey

“The players will not play on Thursday and we accept their decision,” Hasler said.

“These young men are strong in their beliefs and convictions and we will give them the space and support they need.

‘The playing group is solid and understands each other’s points of view. As a club we will wear the jersey on Thursday evening.’

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley are the excluded players.

Hasler said he supported the campaign to wear the jersey, but was also concerned for the well-being of his players.

“They don’t wear the jersey because it goes against their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler said.

“And I’m concerned for their well-being. Their spirituality is part of their well-being.’

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said he understood the players’ choices but pushed for inclusion and acceptance in the sport.

“I respect the choice of the players. They have religious and cultural differences and that’s the thing with Australia, we all have those freedoms,” said Mr V’landys.

“But one thing I’m proud of about rugby league is that we treat everyone the same.

‘We are all human, it doesn’t matter what your color, sexual orientation or race is. We are all equal.

And we will never step back to make our sport inclusive. But at the same time, we will not despise the freedoms of our players.’

The problem could not have cropped up at a worse time for Manly or Hasler, with the Sea Eagles and Roosters on either side of the top-eight dividing line.

Manly was already missing players for the showdown with the eighth-seeded Roosters, who are slightly higher on the for-and-against ladder.

Manly is the only club to wear a pride jersey this weekend, making it the first team in the league’s 114 year history to wear such a design.

Earlier this year, AFLW player Haneen Zreika chose to miss the Pride Round rather than wear the Greater Western Sydney guernsey, citing religious beliefs.