Hugh Jackman kisses wife Deborra-Lee Furness at Venice Film Festival

Hugh Jackman put on a much-loved show with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Saturday as the pair arrived at the Venice Film Festival.

The Australian actor, 53, had a smart-casual look as he held hands and kissed Deborra-Lee, 66, ahead of the world-famous festival where he will be promoting his new film The Son.

The couple, who celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in April, seemed more in love than ever as they held each other in a tender embrace before boarding a boat on the famous canals of the Italian city.

Hugh Jackman put on a beloved showing with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Saturday as the couple arrived at the Venice Film Festival

The Australian actor, 53, sported a smart-casual look as he held hands and kissed Deborra-Lee, 66, ahead of the world-famous festival where he will be promoting his new film The Son.

Hugh opted for black dress shoes with blue jeans and a white T-shirt, which he brightened up with a gray plaid blazer and a red pocket square.

He added a touch of Hollywood glamor with reflective aviator sunglasses and smoothed out his hair.

Meanwhile, actress Deborra-Lee opted for a fashion-forward look with black shorts and box-fresh white sneakers.

Hugh opted for black dress shoes with jeans and a white T-shirt, which he brightened up with a gray plaid blazer and red pocket square

He added a touch of Hollywood glamor with aviator sunglasses and smoothed out his hair

She opted for a quirky look and added knee-high semi-sheer socks with a lace pattern and stripes.

The mum of two completed her look with a black top and a matching cropped tee.

Deborra added two sparkly bracelets and her dazzling wedding ring while matching her husband with reflective shades.

In April, Hugh wrote a gushing tribute to his wife as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

Deborra-Lee opted for a fashion-forward look with black shorts and box-fresh white sneakers

The couple, who celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in April, seemed more in love than ever as they boarded a boat on the famous canals of the Italian city.

“Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,” Hugh began in a tribute on Instagram.

‘Every day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!’

Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married on April 11, 1996, just a year after they met.

The pair met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli, with Hugh saying he knew he would spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after just two weeks.

In April, Hugh wrote a gushing tribute to his wife as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary

The pair looked at each other longingly as they slammed away

They have two adopted children: Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 21, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 16.

Hugh previously told People that the secret of their happy marriage was ‘making time for each other and ‘always learning’ from each other’.

The Logan star said they are deliberately “resetting” their marriage, meaning they aren’t growing apart like many old couples do.

Deborra added two sparkly bracelets and her dazzling wedding ring

“We’re always learning and people change, so you have to, you have to reset all the time,” he said.

“I’m always coming to think of how funny she is and how wonderful she is and how smart she is. The longer it takes, the better it gets.’

The Greatest Showman Actor Told NBC’s Today show last year that their marriage “doesn’t feel like work.”

He said, “People often say, ‘Oh my god, marriage is so much work.’ There are things you have to live by, but it doesn’t feel that way.’

“It’s been one of the best things in my life,” the X-Men star added.