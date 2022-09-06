Hugh Jackman is the epitome of style as he poses on the Grand Canal in Venice

<!–

Hugh Jackman looked the epitome of style as he posed on the Grand Canal in Venice on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning actor, 53, posted two photos of himself on Instagram as he boarded a luxury ‘International Limousine Service’ boat with a rosewood top and white keel.

Hugh looked smart in a dark blue jacket over a white crew-neck T-shirt.

The X-Men star also wore round sunglasses that shimmered in the bright Italian afternoon sun.

Hugh captioned his images: ‘Honored to sit next to @florianzellerofficiel and share #theson with the world @labiennale’

The Academy Award-nominated actor posted a third photo of himself on the dock where his cream pants and brown business shoes are visible.

His right hand is depicted holding the rim of his glasses to add the quality of a movie star to the image.

The Venice Biennale is a 127-year-old international cultural exhibition held annually in the famous Italian city.

Hugh is also in town for the world premiere of his new film ‘The Son’, which will have its world premiere tomorrow at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Directed by Hugh’s friend Florian Zeller, the film features an all-star cast including Hugh, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath and Hugh Quarshie.

Hugh poses on dry land after getting out of his boat limousine

Paris-born Zeller, 43, is a respected novelist and playwright, who is married to his older compatriot Marine Delterme, 52, an ex-model, actress and sculptor.

Zeller’s 2012 play “The Father” was considered the most acclaimed play of the past decade. His 2020 sequel of the same name, starring Hopkins and Olivia Coleman in the lead roles, received critical acclaim from critics at the time.

The Son, which is based on a screenplay by Zeller and Christopher Hampton, is considered a continuation of The Father.