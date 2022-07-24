Hugh Jackman goes barefoot as he takes a stroll in New York

Hugh Jackman turned out to be a daring stuntman off-screen when he went barefoot in New York City on Saturday.

The Australian actor, 53, was spotted shoeless as he walked with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 66, on a Manhattan city block.

Hugh seemed cheerful as he casually strolled through the Big Apple in a long-sleeved T-shirt and shorts.

Hugh and wife Deborra-Lee appeared to have just left the beach, with the actress spotted in an all-white ensemble.

Deborra wore a white top, white pants and a pair of runners. She carried her belongings in a stylish black leather bag.

Hugh tested positive for Covid-19 last month but is back on the podium after making a full recovery.

On his return, he thanked both his supporters and the understudies who intervened to ensure the show could go on.

“So happy to return to the Music Man family and be in front of the public again,” he said on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the get well wishes, but especially thanks to Max Clayton, my incredible standby.

“He did an incredible job, he absolutely crushed it.”

Hugh announced in June that he had tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, forcing him to temporarily step down from his Broadway production.

He told fans he would focus on his recovery and encouraged ticket holders to watch the show starring his talented understudy.

“I tested frustratingly positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the incredibly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me,” he said.

Hugh previously tested positive for Covid-19 in December 2021.