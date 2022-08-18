Hugh Jackman finds comfort in his dog Allegra after the death of a ‘beloved family member’

<!–

He mourns the death of his beloved dog Dali after his pet passed away a few weeks ago.

And Hugh Jackman, 53, finds comfort in his other dog Allegra.

The Greatest Showman star shared a photo of himself hugging the fluffy dog ​​on Wednesday.

Hugh Jackman continues to mourn the loss of his beloved family member and shares this sweet update of himself with his other dog, Allegra

“Allegra is getting and giving a lot of love these days,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans reacted to the photo while paying their respects to Jackman’s other dog Dali.

“Oh dear Allegra. I bet she misses her brother a lot!! But luckily she gets all the love she deserves,” one wrote.

Another added: “Of course… she knows you need that… and she needs you too… you both miss Dali so much. I’m glad you have each other to help you heal.’

“Aww that’s so cute, but I know you miss Dali so much,” commented one user.

On August 7, the Hollywood actor announced that his dog Dali had passed away just a month before his 12th birthday.

“It’s a very sad day for our family,” he wrote in the caption. “Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. Next month he would have turned 12…which I was told is longevity for this breed. I always called him, always the ROCKSTAR.

‘Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was loved by the whole world, and what a good life he had. We will miss him but know that he cries in heaven, is in charge and enjoys the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!’

Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness adopted Dali in 2010, while Allegra was an early Christmas present for the Australian actor in 2014.

The Broadway star regularly shares pup updates with his 30 million followers on Instagram and has previously joked that his canine friends were “much more famous” than him.

He previously said, ‘My dogs are much more famous than I am! If I post anything about my dogs, it explodes. I just did a play and fans came to the theater – but it wasn’t for me! I took the puppy to the theater and the fans said, “When is the dog coming?” They came to see the puppy.’

‘They didn’t care about me! And I get it, they are much more interesting than me!’ the star joked.

Hugh and Deb have two children together – 22-year-old Oscar and 17-year-old Ava.

In addition to this recent difficulty in his personal life, the X-Men actor has also been quite busy professionally.

Jackman and Furness have two children together: 22-year-old Oscar and 17-year-old Ava

Hugh currently stars as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. The show was nominated for six Tonys, but got none at the June ceremony.

He has several projects in the pipeline, including The Son, a family drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Laura Dern.

The strong star is currently filming his role in the TV show Koala Man, which will be released in 2023.

His films The Good Spy and Apostle Paul are both in pre-production with no reported release date set.