Hugh Jackman enjoys dog walk with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 66, on 54th birthday

Hugh Jackman kicked off his 54th birthday on Wednesday with a quiet dog walk with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The couple in love wrapped their arms around each other as they strolled with their doggy, a Terrier-Poodle mix named Allegra.

The Wolverine actor gazed fondly at his wife as they chatted and enjoyed the morning sun.

Australian actress and producer, 66, Deb kept warm by throwing a glamorous camel-colored sheepskin coat over her leggings and t-shirt.

Hugh, meanwhile, paired her sporty look with an East Hampton Gym sweatshirt and mirrored aviator screens.

In April, the Wolverine star wrote a gushing tribute to his wife on Instagram as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

“Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,” he wrote.

‘Every day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!’

The couple married on April 11, 1996, just a year after meeting on the set of the Australian drama Corelli.

Hugh previously said he knew he would spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after only knowing her for two weeks.

They have two adopted children, son Oscar, 21, and daughter Ava, 16.

Hugh’s next project is the heartbreaking drama The Son, due out in November.

The Australian actor is joined by Laura Dern as a divorced couple struggling to help their teenage son, who appears to be going through a mental health crisis.

The Son is directed and co-written by Florian Zeller, based on his 2018 play Le Fils. Zeller previously won Best Adapted Screenplay for his film The Father at the 93rd Academy Awards, while his star Anthony Hopkins won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The Son is part of a thematic trilogy that includes The Father and Zeller’s play The Mother.