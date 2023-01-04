Hugh Jackman begs Oscar voters not to honor Ryan Reynolds before Deadpool 3

Oscar-nominated actor Hugh Jackman tends to have a playful presence on social media, whether he’s posting videos of himself grunting, grunting, and gasping through record movie audio for a scene as Wolverineor practice sitting ahead of the Met Gala. He’s also not above pretending to be pompous and competitive for a comedy, like his duel-slash duet with Neil Patrick Harris at the Tony Awards, where they fought over who is the better presenter of the award ceremony. So his recent Instagram/Twitter post begging the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for an Oscar this year is completely in character.

Reynolds recently starred opposite Will Ferrell in the Apple TV Plus movie Wittyanother of Charles Dickens’ endless seasonal adaptations A Christmas carol. When the Academy released its shortlist of potential nominees for Best Original Song, the Witty number “Good afternooon” was on that shortlist. What prompted Jackman ask the Academy not to vote for the song to advance to the nomination stage, as Jackman is about to fire Deadpool3 with Reynolds, and he doesn’t want to hear him brag for a year.

We’ve known that since last fall Deadpool3 would bring Jackman back as Wolverine, the quick-healing, short-tempered (and only short) superhero he’s now played in nine different films. (And that both Jackman and Reynolds promise the movie won’t take back Wolverine’s death at the end of the fan-loved 2017 movie Logan.) What we didn’t know is that Hugh Jackman went to Reynolds’ Wittyand has personal opinions about what an Oscar nomination would do to Reynolds’ ego.

Amazingly, Jackson didn’t come out against “Good Afternoon” for the more obvious reason that it was the worst song in Witty, an upbeat and catchy but also repetitive and empty song that tries to say “Good afternoon!” in the new “Fuck you!” Nominating this song for an Oscar is the equivalent of South Park: bigger, longer and uncut to get “Blame Canada” a Best Song nomination. Witty has some significantly better musical numbers, including Octavia Spencer’s soulful “The view from here” and Farrell is equally emotional “unredeemable,” which Witty gives the full Broadway stage treatment.

But no, Jackman claims (with a wink, of course) that he wants the Academy to give “Good Afternoon” a pass because he might have to spend a year listening to Reynolds being “insufferable” about it on the Deadpool3 shoot. (Incidentally, in his post he refers to the movie as Wolverine and Deadpool, a title that hadn’t been officially revealed yet.) “Trust me,” he says. “It would be impossible. It would be a problem… Please, please, from the bottom of my heart, don’t validate Ryan Reynolds in this way.”

The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 24, after which we’ll all have a better idea of ​​whether the year is going to be unbearable for Jackman as Reynolds will spend it all gloating about his nomination, or sulking about his lack of nomination. Wolverine and Deadpoolor whatever it’s officially called is currently scheduled for release on November 8, 2024.