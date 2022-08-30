Hugh Jackman and wife of 26 years Deborra-Lee Furness look smitten at US Open

<!–

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness joined a host of celebrities in court Monday night to watch Serena Williams’ easy first round victory over Danka Kovinic at her farewell US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The Oscar-winning actor, 53, posted a photo of himself and Deborah, 66, looking in love as they posed on the steps of the luxurious $40 million penthouse in New York City before the contest.

Deborra-Lee looked incredibly stylish in a white shirt dress paired with matching white pants and a t-shirt underneath.

She completed her outfit with blue round sunglasses and cream canvas shoes.

Meanwhile, Hugh was incredibly brave in an open white shirt under a checked navy jacket, with matching black trousers and black sneakers.

Hugh posted a Greatest Of All Time (Goat) tribute to Serena, writing: ‘On to the @usopen to check out the one and only @serenawilliams. Serena – Deb and I are so excited to see you play and bear witness to your evolution over many years. You are an icon and a true inspiration to boys and girls all over the world. #GOAT@ustafoundation’

The former world No. 1 could retire as she equaled Australian legend Margaret Court’s world record of 24 Grand Slam titles if she wins a seventh US Open.

Anthony Anderson, Spike Lee, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor also attended the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, as did New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Mike Tyson sat next to retired tennis legend Martina Navratilova and her well-behaved puppy.

Former US President Bill Clinton curiously sat next to Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the famous German-American sex therapist and talk show host.

American fashion designer Vera Wang, model Bella Hadid, rapper Queen Latifah, film director Spike Lee and journalists Katie Couric and Anna Wintour also attended the evening contest, which began at 7 p.m. local time.

Australian actress Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma also watched the match

Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married on April 11, 1996, just a year after they met.

The pair met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli, with Hugh saying he knew he would spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after just two weeks.

They have two adopted children: Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 21, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 16.

Retired world heavyweight boxing champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson sat next to tennis legend Martina Navratilova who has her well-behaved puppy on his lap

Former US President Bill Clinton, who was in office from 1993-2001, was among friends in the crowd

Hugh previously told People that the secret to their happy marriage was “making time for each other and “always learning from each other.”

The Logan star said they are deliberately “resetting” their marriage, meaning they aren’t growing apart like many old couples do.

“We’re always learning and people change, so you have to, you have to reset all the time,” he said.

“I’m always coming to think of how funny she is and how wonderful she is and how smart she is. The longer it takes, the better it gets.’