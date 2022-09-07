Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness enjoy romantic yacht trip in Venice

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness looked cheerful as they enjoyed a yacht tour in Venice on Tuesday.

The couple, who are in the Italian city for the 79th Venice International Film Festival, enjoyed the sun on the outing before heading out for a night out.

The pair were seen enjoying drinks on the yacht chatting with their waitresses.

Couple: Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness looked cheerful as they enjoyed a yacht trip in Venice on Tuesday

Hugh looked smart for the outing in a gray plaid blazer and matching trousers, which he wore with a white shirt.

The X-Men star was also seen in a white T-shirt and dark jeans while spending some quality time with his partner.

Deborra-Lee cut a casual figure in a black blouse and matching shorts, while adding height to her frame with a pair of open-toe heels.

By styling her locks in an updo, the producer completed her look for the evening with a black blazer.

Cosy: The couple, who are in the Italian city for the 79th Venice International Film Festival, soaked up the sun on the outing before going out for a night out

Suave: Hugh looked smart for the outing in a gray plaid blazer and matching trousers he wore with a white shirt

Cheers: The couple were seen enjoying a drink on the yacht where they were seen chatting with their waitresses

Laid back: The X-Men star was also seen in a white T-shirt and dark jeans while spending some quality time with his partner

Brave: Hugh opted for a navy suit and white shirt when he arrived at the festival on Wednesday

In April, Hugh wrote a gushing tribute to his wife as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

He wrote: ‘Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. ‘Every day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!’

The couple married on April 11, 1996, just a year after meeting on the set of the Australian drama Corelli, with Jackman saying he knew he would spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after just two weeks.

They have two adopted children: Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 21, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 16.

Festival: the actor posed for the cameras when he arrived by boat

In love: the couple all laughed as they posed for a photo together

Style: Deborra-Lee cut a casual figure in a black blouse and matching shorts, while adding height to her frame with a pair of open-toe heels

Looks good: Hugh added his look with aviator sunglasses

Relationship: In April, Hugh wrote a gushing tribute to his wife as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary

Career: Hugh’s latest film The Son will premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival

Hugh previously told People that the secret to their happy marriage was “making time for each other and “always learning from each other.”

The star said they are deliberately “resetting” their marriage, meaning they are not growing apart like many old couples do.

“We’re always learning and people change, so you have to, you have to reset all the time,” he said.

He wrote: ‘Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. ‘Every day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!’

The couple married on April 11, 1996, just a year after meeting on the set of the Australian drama Corelli.

Romance: Hugh said he knew he would spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after just two weeks

Candid: Hugh previously told People the secret to their happy marriage was ‘making time for each other and ‘always learning from each other’

Interview: The star said they deliberately ‘reset’ their marriage, meaning they don’t grow apart like many old couples do

Hugh said: ‘We are always learning and people change so you have to, you have to reset all the time’

“I’m always coming to think of how funny she is and how wonderful she is and how smart she is. The longer it takes, the better it gets.’

The Greatest Showman actor told NBC’s Today show last year that their marriage “don’t feel like work.”

He said, “People often say, ‘Oh my god, marriage is so much work.’ There are some things you have to live by, but it doesn’t feel that way. It’s been one of the best things in my life.’

He added: ‘I’m always reeling from how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it takes, the better it gets’

Marriage: The Greatest Showman actor told NBC’s Today show last year that their marriage ‘don’t feel like work’

He said, “People often say, ‘Oh my god, marriage is so much work.’ There are some things you have to live by, but it doesn’t feel that way. It’s one of the best things in my life’