Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are inseparable as they board a water-taxi in Venice

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness enjoyed another public show of affection on Tuesday at their final performance in Venice.

The couple were inseparable when they posed for photos by water taxi shortly after arriving at the Excelsior Hotel during Jackman’s promotional campaign for his new movie, The Son.

The Australian actor, 53, greeted onlookers with a wave and was in a typically upbeat mood when supportive wife Deborra-Lee, 66, rested her head on his shoulder.

Jackman looked relaxed in a casual navy blue sports jacket and beige chinos during his final appearance in the romantic Italian city on day six of the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

He added to his look with a simple white T-shirt, while polished leather shoes and heavily tinted sunglasses completed the look.

Deborra-Lee joined her husband and paired a casual gray tee with matching shorts and black leather strappy wedges.

Happy: Jackman was in a typically happy mood as he relaxed aboard a water taxi

Soulmates: Jackman and Deborra-Lee celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in April

In April, Jackman wrote a gushing tribute to his wife as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

He wrote: ‘Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. ‘Every day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!’

The couple married on April 11, 1996, just a year after meeting on the set of the Australian drama Corelli, with Jackman saying he knew he would spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after just two weeks.

Slim: Jackman looked relaxed in a casual navy blue sports jacket and beige chinos during his latest appearance in the romantic Italian city

Greetings: Deborra-Lee raised a hand to acknowledge spectators during their outing in Venice on Tuesday

Finishing touch: Jackman added a simple white T-shirt to his look on Tuesday morning

They have two adopted children: Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 21, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 16.

Jackman previously told People that the secret of their happy marriage was ‘making time for each other and ‘always learning’ from each other’.

The star said they are deliberately “resetting” their marriage, meaning they are not growing apart like many old couples do.

Old Times: Jackman and Deborra-Lee were married on April 11, 1996, just a year after they met

“We’re always learning and people change, so you have to, you have to reset all the time,” he said.

“I’m always coming to think of how funny she is and how wonderful she is and how smart she is. The longer it takes, the better it gets.’

The Greatest Showman actor told NBC’s Today show last year that their marriage “don’t feel like work.”

He said, “People often say, ‘Oh my god, marriage is so much work.’ There are things you have to live by, but it doesn’t feel that way

‘It’s been one of the best things in my life’

