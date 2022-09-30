Hugh Jackman, 53, shows off his ripped biceps following a gruelling, sweaty workout routine

He will return to screens as Wolverine.

And Hugh Jackman took to Instagram on Friday to show off his ripped biceps after a grueling workout routine that was evident in his sweat-soaked t-shirt.

The 53-year-old actor wore a statement t-shirt with ‘squad’ across his chest and matching gray track pants.

Hugh Jackman took to Instagram on Friday to show off his ripped biceps after a grueling workout routine evident from his sweat-soaked T-shirt.

The father of two has always been committed to his fitness with many roles that also demand his muscular physique, such as his portrayal of Wolverine who will appear in Deadpool 3.

Some fans have speculated whether the caption on Hugh’s Instagram “work in progress” is linked to the recent announcement.

Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds, who plays the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool in the Marvel film series, made the news in a funny teaser video of him struggling at home to come up with ideas for the third film.

The father of two has always been committed to his fitness with many roles that also demand his muscular physique, such as his portrayal of Wolverine who will appear in Deadpool 3.

At the end of the clip, he admits that he has a great idea that fans will love. Hugh then casually enters the scene in the background and walks up the stairs.

Ryan asks him, “Hey, Hugh. Do you want to play Wolverine again?’

Hugh casually replies, “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” as he walks past and up the stairs.

Marvel fans on social media exploded over the announcement, with one writing, “Thank you for coming,” while another wrote, “Bravo, Hugh!”

Hugh first appeared as Wolverine, aka Logan, in the 2000 film X-Men, playing him in several sequels and spin-offs through 2017. (Pictured in the 2017 film Logan)

Hugh first appeared as Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men and played him in several sequels and spin-offs until 2017.

He last stepped into the shoes and claws of Wolverine in Logan five years ago.

After the film’s release, the Australian actor said he hoped to one day play Wolverine in an Avengers movie.

‘Do you have questions?’ The day after Ryan Reynolds (L) announced that Hugh Jackman (R) would return as the late Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the pair sat down for a faux fan Q&A