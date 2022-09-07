Hugh Jackman, 53, puts on a loved-up display with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 66 at The Son premiere

Hugh Jackman looked more in love than ever with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Wednesday as the couple attended the premiere of The Son at the Venice Film Festival.

The Australian actor, 53, passionately kissed his wife of 26, 66, on the red carpet of the world-famous festival.

Hugh looked as neat as ever in a soft black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and satin dickie bow tie.

While Deborra looked incredible in a quirky black dress adorned with straps hanging down.

She paired it with unique tiger stripe tights and a black jacket with a long train that flowed across the carpet behind her.

She added platform heels to give height to her frame, and beaded earrings for a touch of sparkle.

Her blond locks were piled high in an elegant updo and she wore a full of glamorous makeup.

In April, Hugh wrote a gushing tribute to his wife as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

“Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,” Hugh began in a tribute on Instagram.

‘Every day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!’

Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married on April 11, 1996, just a year after they met.

The pair met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli, with Hugh saying he knew he would spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after just two weeks.

They have two adopted children: Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 21, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 16.

Hugh told before People that the secret of their happy marriage was ‘making time for each other and ‘always learning’ from each other’.

The Logan star said they are deliberately “resetting” their marriage, meaning they aren’t growing apart like many old couples do.

“We’re always learning and people change, so you have to, you have to reset all the time,” he said.

“I’m always coming to think of how funny she is and how wonderful she is and how smart she is. The longer it takes, the better it gets.’

The Greatest Showman Actor Told NBC’s Today show last year that their marriage “doesn’t feel like work.”

He said, “People often say, ‘Oh my god, marriage is so much work.’ There are things you have to live by, but it doesn’t feel that way.’

“It’s been one of the best things in my life,” the X-Men star added.

The new film, The Son, is based on Florian Zeller’s 2018 play of the same name and acts as a prequel to the 2020 film The Father.

In the upcoming drama to be directed, Laura Dern and Hugh star as a divorced couple who share a teenage son played by Zen McGrath.

Directed by Zeller himself, it focuses on 17-year-old Nicholas who moves in with his father Peter (Jackman) and Peter’s new partner Beth, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Juggling life as a new father and a new job in Washington, Peter Nicholas tries to offer the same parental relationship that his own father denied him, and loses sight of how to hold onto his son in the present.

Anthony Hopkins will also reprise his role as Anthony from The Father, a role that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.