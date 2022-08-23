Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison says Playboy founder would often NOT MOVE during sex

Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, said the Playboy founder sometimes didn’t move during sex, explaining that their “crass” bedroom encounters felt like a “job” to her.

Holly, now 42, has teamed up with fellow ex-playmate Bridget Marquardt for a brand new podcast called Girls Next Level.

In the first episode, which premiered Monday, the two women — who were both dating the magazine’s publisher and living in the Playboy Mansion in the early 2000s — shared some intimate details about what it was like to have sex. with him, claiming that it sometimes lasted as little as a minute and that he often lay completely still during the intimate act.

The ladies also talked about sleeping with Hugh in front of other women, who would ‘talk about them’ as it happened, and admitted that they ‘wanted it to be over as soon as possible’.

“None of the females were in the mood, sorry I burst the bubble,” revealed Holly, who was with Hugh from 2001 to 2008.

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison (seen in 2003) said the Playboy founder would often not move during sex, adding that their “gross” bedroom encounters felt like a “job”.

Holly, now 42, teams up with fellow ex-playmate Bridget Marquardt for a brand new podcast called Girls Next Level

In the first episode, the two women (seen earlier this month) shared some intimate details about what it was like to have sex with him.

She added that the women all considered sleeping with Hugh a “job” but that they had to do it for fear of being “evicted.”

“We saw it as a chore that we had to do or we’ll get kicked out of the house,” she explained. “And everyone just wanted it to pass as quickly as possible.”

She claimed that Hugh often kept quiet during sex, calling him “a bump on the log in the middle of the bed.”

“He wouldn’t move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed,” she continued after having sex with Hugh, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 91.

“I can’t explain to you how embarrassing that whole routine was. Especially since we got on the road later when there would be a lot of conflict with the other girls.

“You’re literally sitting there having sex naked in front of a group of people who hate you and talk about you while having sex and you can hear it. It was just hell.’

During the podcast, Holly opened up about the first time she had sex with Hugh; she said she returned to the mansion after a night out in Los Angeles and was “f**king washed.”

She was taking a bath with countless other girls, when someone she called “The Recruiter” called out to Hugh and said, “Daddy…Do you want to get the new girl?”

“Everyone called him ‘daddy’ in the bedroom, which is so gross,” she added. “I can’t see you, before I know it he’s on top of me.”

The ladies (seen with Hugh in 2007) admitted they “wanted it over with asap” and that “none of the women felt like it”

Holly (seen in 2008), who was with Hugh from 2001 to 2008, added that the ladies considered sleeping with him a “job” but that they had to do it for fear of being “kicked out”.

Holly, left in 2002 and right in 2006, claimed that Hugh sometimes lay completely still during sex, calling him “a bump on the log in the middle of the bed.”

She moved into the mansion shortly after and was his main girlfriend for seven years. Now, while reflecting on their relationship, she called it “traumatic,” adding that she felt “so disgusting and so used.”

Bridget, now 48, also recalled the first time she slept with the late Playboy editor-in-chief — which happened after a night of partying in the early 2000s — calling it “disappointing and embarrassing,” as she only claimed the sex was about a minute.

Bridget (seen in 2009), now 48, recalled the first time she slept with the late Playboy editor-in-chief — which happened after a night of partying in the early 2000s — and called it “disappointing and embarrassing” ever since she claimed the sex only lasted about a minute

Bridget first met Hugh in 2002 and was one of his partners until 2009, when she left the Playboy house.

The ladies also gave details of Hugh’s constantly ‘messy’ and ‘hoarder-style’ bedroom, with Bridget recalling: ‘We came in and it was just a disaster in there. The lights were out, but there were two giant TV screens playing porn… There’s just so much junk and vibrators all over the bed.”

Holly chimed in: ‘Imagine you think you’re a big player and you take all these girls home and your room looks shit.

“It’s like the weird eccentric millionaire version of the guy with the mattress on the floor and a Pulp Fiction poster.”

Earlier this year, Holly spoke about her experiences in the “cult-esque” mansion as part of A&E’s docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

In it, she claimed that Hugh “isolated her from the outside world,” explaining that she and the other girls were only allowed to leave the fabled Los Angeles trail for special reasons and were not allowed to invite friends.

The ladies (seen together in 2012) also detailed Hugh’s constantly ‘messy’ and ‘hoarder-style’ bedroom, with Bridget recalling, ‘It was just a disaster in there’

Earlier this year, Holly spoke of her experiences in the “cult-esque” mansion as part of A&E’s docuseries Secrets of Playboy, in which she claimed that Hugh “isolated her from the outside world.”

“We were all kind of gaslit and expected to see Hef as a really good guy. You started to feel, “Oh, he’s not what they say in the media,” she said on the show

“We were all kind of gaslit and expected to see Hef as a really good guy. You started to feel, “Oh, he’s not what they say in the media,” she said on the show.

She also claimed that Hugh once “screamed at her” for cutting her hair, claiming that he told her that the new “hair looked “old, hard, and cheap.”

Hugh (pictured in 2005) died on September 27, 2017 of sepsis caused by an E. coli infection

‘L [was] felt like I had to look just like everyone else,” she said. “My hair was naturally very long and I was like, ‘I’m going to cut my hair off so I can at least look a little different.'”

But Holly claimed that the magazine editor’s reaction to her new look was not at all positive.

She said, “I came back with short hair and he freaked out at me and he yelled at me and said I looked old, hard and cheap.”

She also spoke further on their first night together on the show, explaining, “He was literally pushed on top of me.

“And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had a lot more emotional impact on me than I thought.

“It wasn’t that the idea of ​​possibly having sex with him repulsed me so much. It was more the group aspect that was really out of my comfort zone.’

Hugh died on September 27, 2017 of sepsis caused by an E. coli infection.