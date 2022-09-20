Hugh Grant ‘sobs’ over poignant images of the late Queen’s pony Emma

Hugh Grant has revealed he ‘sobbed’ when he saw the poignant images of the late Queen’s pony Emma watching Her Majesty’s funeral procession on Monday.

In touching scenes beamed around the world, 24-year-old Emma stepped out to greet the monarch for the last time as the royal hearse arrived at Windsor.

‘Emma. Hulk,’ Hugh tweeted on Monday alongside a horse emoji – as he watched the funeral on TV and reacted to the moment.

Queen Elizabeth’s groom Terry Pendry has revealed his pride and honor in taking the monarch’s favorite horse Emma to say a final farewell to her.

Sir. Pendry was seen bowing his head as he held Emma as the hearse carrying the Queen drove past.

He had put a scarf on the saddle, as Her Majesty rarely wore a riding hat.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Mr. Pendry, 72, who has been head groom at Windsor for 28 years and regularly rode with the Queen, how she had ridden Highland Fell Emma last time back in July.

Sir. Pendry, who attended the service at St George’s Chapel and lives at the property, said: ‘It was an honor and a privilege to have Emma with me to say goodbye to Her Majesty for the last time.

The Queen adored Emma and rode her for more than 20 years, so it was only right that she should have been there and she behaved impeccably.

“I think she probably had some sort of sixth sense that Her Majesty wasn’t going to ride her anymore, and she did her pride by standing there so respectfully.”

He continued: ‘The Queen always rode with a white sheepskin saddle, it was her favourite, so I made sure Emma wore that too.

‘Then to top it off I put Her Majesty’s Hermes scarf on the saddle. It was her favorite and had horses and carriages printed on it.

‘Less is more if you ask me. I could have put on her riding crop and gloves, but I just thought the scarf was the perfect touch.’

Sir. Pendry said: ‘I’ve been riding with the Queen for years and the last time she was on Emma was back on July 18 – two days before she left for Balmoral.

‘It’s a memory I’ll never forget and I tell you something, the Queen may have been frail as any 96-year-old would be, but she was still as sharp as anything, she was crystal clear.

‘I was right by her side and there was nothing to suggest there was anything wrong with her. The Queen was an incredible lady who selflessly dedicated herself to the service of this country and the Commonwealth. It has been my privilege to have been a loyal servant to the Queen and I hope to continue my work for the King and there is plenty of work to be done.’

Sir. Pendry, who was awarded the LVO and BEM for her services, added: “I’m sorry to say that I don’t think we’ll ever see anyone like the Queen again and there are no words to express how much I will miss her.

‘All I can say as a loyal servant of many years is ‘God bless her and God save the King’. The last few days have been very traumatic, but now we just have to carry on and get on with our work.

“I’m just so glad that Emma and I could say goodbye in Windsor, where Her Majesty enjoyed riding her horses so much.”

Also out in Windsor to pay their respects on Monday were the late Queen’s two corgis Sandy and Muick.

The Queen died 10 days ago at Balmoral and the country has been in mourning since.