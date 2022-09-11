Hugh Grant is all smiles as he attends the star-studded F1 Grand Prix in Italy

Hugh Grant looked cheerful as he arrived at the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday.

The award-winning actor, 62, cut a neat figure in a gray blazer over a blue open-collar shirt, navy trousers and brown shoes.

The star enjoyed the warm weather as he rocked black sunglasses as he walked through the paddock with girlfriend Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

The Swedish TV producer looked effortlessly chic in a white mini dress with black stitching and buttons.

She elevated her body in a pair of black lace-up wedges and carried her belongings in a woven brown bag.

Anna completed her look for the sporty day out with large rock sunglasses and her dark brown locks in loose waves.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Holly also appeared at the Grand Prix.

The TV personality, 55, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and matching jeans which he paired with a bright blue pair of sneakers.

Gordon was all smiles as he walked hand in hand with his daughter, 22, before taking selfies with fans and signing autographs.

Meanwhile, Holly looked fabulous in a bright red mini skirt that she tucked into a plain white sleeveless top.

The influencer carried her things in a chic black backpack and topped off her number with a pair of black Prada loafers.

Along with Holly, Gordon and his wife Tana are the parents of Holly’s twin brother Jack, 22, Megan, 23, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three.

Like Gordon, Sylvester Stallone made a casual appearance in F1 when he stepped out in a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

The actor and filmmaker, 76, showed off his graying locks and facial hair while remaining incognito behind dark sunglasses.

British driver Lewis Hamilton arrived for the race looking relaxed as he listened to music in a double denim ensemble.

The 37-year-old motorsport star cut a stylish figure in a pair of jeans, a matching denim jacket which he wore over a white crew-neck T-shirt.

The seven-time world champion qualified fifth for the race but was demoted to 19th after being given a penalty for his fourth powerplant of a difficult season for him and his Mercedes team.

Each driver is limited to just three power units for the season.

