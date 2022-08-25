Hugh Bonneville set to play ‘dark character’ in new Netflix film I Came By

<!–

Best known as the morally upright Earl of Grantham in Downton Abbey, Hugh Bonneville is surprisingly convincing as a man hiding a seedy secret in the upcoming Netflix movie I Came By.

“You could say it’s a dark twist, but others will say I’m revealing my true self,” he told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden of his character, retired judge Sir Hector Blake, during a screening in the Ham Yard Hotel in London.

Bonneville, 58, (pictured below with co-star Kelly Macdonald) has also appeared in films Scenes Of A Sexual Nature and Conspiracy Of Silence.

I Came By follows former judge Hector Blake (Hugh) who is in a relationship with graffiti artist Toby (George McKay) after he discovers something sinister in his basement.

Hugh stars in the new film with Line Of Duty star Kelly Macdonald.

Recently, Kelly admitted that she was “very affected” by the attention she received after playing DCI Joanne Davidson on the police show.

The actress starred in series six of the BBC drama, with her shady character going into witness protection at the end of last season and living under a new identity.

And the star has revealed that the fame buying the part for her on social media made her hard to bear, leading her to take a break from the internet for a while.

She told Bustle how she was affected by the attention: “Bad. It was a very strange time for me because I had never been so exposed. I had to stop going online.

‘I’m going to need years. I have to watch it from afar. I find it difficult to know what I think about it all.’

On fame in general, she added, “Fame is a funny old thing. I was really excited to come to London to do the press, but when it comes to the red carpets and stuff, I get a little… I suddenly realize what I’m here for.”

Meanwhile, the star says she’s not sure if her character will return to Line of Duty for the seventh series.

She told the Radio Times: ‘I don’t think my character is coming back. I suppose it’s a possibility at some point.’

Kelly added: “I have to say that Line of Duty was a very strange experience for me because of COVID.

“It’s been strange days and it feels like there’s life before COVID and life after, and Line of Duty was right for me at the time.”