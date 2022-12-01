‘Huge win’: Deeper tunnels to be built for $5 billion Western Harbour Tunnel

Parts for the two massive tunnel boring machines will be transported in through the tunnels being dug between Rozelle and Birchgrove, eliminating the need for another location to enter the Earth.
The drills will then be assembled in a large cavern beneath Birchgrove before beginning to dig the tunnels under the harbor in 2024. They will later be dismantled in an underground cavern on the north side of Waverton Harbor.
The second phase also involves using smaller machines to dig tunnels between Waverton and the Warringah Freeway near North Sydney.
The type of drilling equipment required for the project will be similar in size to Melbourne’s Westgate tunnel and feature 16.5m wide cutting heads – more than twice the diameter of the cutting heads used to excavate tunnels for Sydney Metro’s City and Southwest line, which runs under the harbour.
North Sydney Mayor Zoe Baker said the community needed more details about the changes to the project that would be required by a turnaround in construction techniques.
She welcomed, however, that plans to lay pipes on the harbor floor were scrapped. “Finally, the state government has responded to community concerns about harbor dredging that have been ongoing for more than five years,” she said.
The 4-mile Western Harbor Tunnel is slated to open to motorists in 2028, which is later than the original completion date of 2025-26.
The government has yet to announce the amount of tolls for the Western Harbor Tunnel, which Ward said would be determined as part of a review of the entire project.
When asked what it means for tolls on the Harbor Bridge and the existing Harbor Tunnel, she reiterated that the government “would not levy a new toll” on either of the two. “Don’t believe Labor’s scare campaign,” she said.
Labor Roads spokesman John Graham said the change in construction techniques would have a better environmental outcome, but accused the government of going ahead without consulting communities about the knock-on effects. He also called on the government to announce its tolling plans for the new highway.
