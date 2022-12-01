‘Huge win’: Deeper tunnels to be built for $5 billion Western Harbour Tunnel

Parts for the two massive tunnel boring machines will be transported in through the tunnels being dug between Rozelle and Birchgrove, eliminating the need for another location to enter the Earth.

The drills will then be assembled in a large cavern beneath Birchgrove before beginning to dig the tunnels under the harbor in 2024. They will later be dismantled in an underground cavern on the north side of Waverton Harbor.

Two huge drilling rigs, similar to those used for Melbourne’s Westgate Tunnel, pictured, will be used by Acciona. Credit: Jason South

The second phase also involves using smaller machines to dig tunnels between Waverton and the Warringah Freeway near North Sydney.

The type of drilling equipment required for the project will be similar in size to Melbourne’s Westgate tunnel and feature 16.5m wide cutting heads – more than twice the diameter of the cutting heads used to excavate tunnels for Sydney Metro’s City and Southwest line, which runs under the harbour.