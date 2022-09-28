Huge twist after Melissa Caddick’s foot washed up on a beach

A marine expert says missing con artist Melissa Caddick’s severed foot could have been lifted from Sydney’s cliffs before washing up on the NSW south coast months later.

An examination of goosebumps found on the foot shows it likely floated off the NSW coast for three to seven days before turning up on Bournda beach – about 400km from Caddick’s mansion in Dover Heights.

Oceanographer Dr. David Griffin told the inquest into the fraudster’s death that it was entirely possible her body entered the water when she was last seen in November 2020, then floated close to the seabed in strong currents for around 93 days before she surfaced up again in February 2021.

“The NSW coast is the most energetic oceanographic part of Australia,” said Dr. Griffin for the investigation.

“It’s highly unlikely that something could just drift along the continental shelf without getting caught or jammed.”

Dr. Griffin gave his evidence earlier than expected on Wednesday as Mrs Caddick’s husband stood down from his second day in the witness box after saying he could not understand the ‘confusing’ questions.

“Your questions are confusing, the way you talk is not the way my mind works,” said Anthony Koletti.

He spent the afternoon resting out of sight in the NSW Coroners Court building before his lawyer told the judge he needed to be assessed before returning to give evidence.

“We’re taking him to see somebody, he might be fine, but we’re not doctors,” said his attorney Judy Swan.

If Mr Koletti is unfit to give evidence on Thursday, the inquest will come from forensic psychiatrist Kerri Eagle.

Caddick preyed mainly on friends and family and stole up to $30 million between 2013 and 2020, a barrister assisting Jason Downing SC told the court earlier.

The investigation by Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan continues.

Melissa Caddick’s husband’s depressing new life: Anthony Koletti says he hardly goes outside anymore and can’t find a job as he laments being called a ‘creep, f***wit, a toyboy, a handbag’

The husband of missing wife Melissa Caddick says he has been called a toyboy and a creep, even stupid by his father.

Anthony Koletti says that since his wife’s disappearance, he has been unable to find work, and all potential employers have believed that he was either involved in Caddick’s Ponzi scheme or played a role in her disappearance.

“I’ve been described as an ‘arsehole’, ‘a creep’, ‘f***wit’, ‘a toyboy’, ‘a handbag’ and even as ‘stupid’ by my father,” he said in a 110- page statement made at the inquest into Mrs Caddick’s presumed death.

Sir. Koletti has denied any involvement in her fraudulent activity while giving evidence before the NSW Coroners Court.

“I found Melissa working hard on a daily basis (except weekends), sitting in front of screens with what appeared to me to be stocks moving up and down,” he said in his statement.

‘I witnessed graphs and tables. I saw numbers. I just thought she was smart, good at what she did and very successful.’

Born exactly 11 years apart, the hairdresser and part-time DJ from Sydney first met Caddick as a client at his salon in 2005.

Just before she moved to London with her first husband, she and Mr Koletti kissed in a restaurant.

“We did not have any (other) intimate contact at this time,” he wrote in his statement.

‘But I believe Melissa fell in love with me. I fell in love at this moment.’

Then began a digital long-distance romance between the two, with frequent texts and phone calls for more than five years.

In 2011, Mr Koletti went on trips to New York and Cyprus with Ms Caddick, who separated from her husband the same year.

He has drawn attention to inconsistencies with “trauma” and “confusion” in his statements before and during the investigation.

‘I hardly leave my home unless I have to, I have lost a large number of my friends,’ he wrote in his statement.

‘I don’t know what the future holds for me.’