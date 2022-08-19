Huge tank losses blamed on ‘inept’ Russian top brass as MoD mocks ‘poor’ efforts of Putin’s troops

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Britain yesterday mocked “the poor performance” of Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine, blaming the country’s top officials for their incompetence and lack of discipline.

A daily defense ministry intelligence report said Moscow had lost a large number of main battle tanks because they were not equipped with explosive reactive armor technology — or ERA.

“Used properly, ERA degrades the effectiveness of incoming projectiles before they hit the tank,” the report said.

“This suggests that Russian forces have failed to rectify a culture of misuse of the ERA dating back to the First Chechen War in 1994.”

The report added: “It is highly probable that many Russian tank crews have not been trained to maintain ERA, leading to either poor assembly of the explosive elements or to abandonment altogether.”

A Russian tank fires during military exercises at Putin’s army 2022 arms convention in Moscow

British officials said “the war has seen numerous failures by Russian commanders to enforce low-level combat discipline,” adding: “The effect of these failures is likely a major factor behind the poor performance of the Russian armed forces. ‘

According to data released by the Ukrainian military, their troops killed more than 44,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed some 1,800 tanks.

The UK has given Ukraine nearly 7,000 anti-tank missiles since Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded the country in February.

Ukrainian military intelligence said yesterday that Russia has been forced to withdraw 24 fighters and 14 attack helicopters from occupied Crimea after attacks on airports in Saki and Gvardiyske. The retreat has caused the plane to go deeper into the annexed Black Sea peninsula, or into Russia itself.