‘Huge statement’ – Historic all-female Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall show praised

Super-flyweight prospect Shannon Ryan has told talkSPORT.com that she is enjoying her chance to fight on the undercard of Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall this weekend.

The 25-year-old is in the early stages of her career and plans to go 3-0 at the O2 Arena on Saturday night – a venue that holds special significance for her.

Ryan is ready for her biggest stage ever

Ryan is an O2 collaborator athlete who previously worked for the company that sells phones in their shop in Watford.

The multi-talented youngster had the job while developing her craft in various sports as she excelled in kickboxing and even joined Team GB for taekwondo.

However, when a hip injury derailed her Olympic dream, she switched to boxing and is now in the early stages of her professional journey.

Ryan’s third pro fight will take place prior to Shields vs Marshall on Saturday night, an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“I’m just so thankful to be on it because it’s an all-female card that airs in the UK and I’m a part of that,” Ryan told talkSPORT.com

“And then to fight in the O2 Arena so early in my career, also to partner with O2, is incredible. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Getty Shields vs Marshall was supposed to take place in September but was postponed out of respect for the Queen who had passed away days earlier

There has been some debate in the boxing world as to whether an ‘all-female’ show was a step forward or backward for women’s boxing in the UK.

Ryan explained: “I think it’s a good thing to be honest. I don’t believe they would always do this, I think it could be every now and then.

“I think you’ll see more female fights on maps after this as well. Normally you only get one or two, now I think you see three or four among the men.

“But I think it’s good. It’s never been done in the UK before, so it shows where women’s boxing used to be to where it is today.

“And I think it’s a huge statement for women’s boxing and boxing in general.”

Shannon Ryan – O2 Ryan’s partnership with O2 stems from her early career with the company

The Shields vs Marshall show — starring Ryan — was initially slated to take place last month.

However, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II prompted a last-minute reprieve, which was hard to accept for all the fighters on the map.

Ryan recalled: “In terms of postponement and then another five week camp, that was mentally tough.

“It was to go back to training and focus on the fight.

“But in terms of how I felt overall it was good because I get to do it again. I’m so early in my career, I get to do the whole build up again.

Ryan has been featured in various martial arts, but boxing is her focus now

“And it’s the whole show that’s going on. If it was an opponent who withdrew, it’s different because I’d have to wait to go to another show. This whole show is being re-enacted.”

Thankfully, however, everything is back on track now and Ryan is fully focused for Saturday night.

“It went really fast to be honest,” she said of the five-week delay, “It wasn’t as challenging as I thought.

“I feel sharp, I feel ready and my mind is in a good place.”

Ryan’s Spanish opponent Buchra El Quaissi will undoubtedly face an uphill battle against the revamped Ryan at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.