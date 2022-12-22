Huge San Jose data center for China-based firm is jolted by lawsuits

SAN JOSE — Several subcontractors have filed lawsuits to recover millions of dollars from a China-based telecommunications titan, alleging the company failed to pay for their construction work on a massive data center in San Jose.

China Mobile International, a division of Beijing-based China Mobile, developed the data center on 7.5 acres of land it owns at 6320 and 6340 San Ignacio Ave. in south San Jose.

The data center structure, owned by China Mobile International, was built by Plaza Construction, which, as usual, employed a range of subcontractors to perform specialized tasks related to the project.

At least four subcontractors have filed legal complaints against China Mobile International for not being paid for some or all of their work on the building, according to allegations in the lawsuits filed in the Santa Clara County Superior Court.

The data center appears to be closed, according to several personal observations from this news organization. As observed several times during the day and night on weekdays, the parking lot is almost or completely devoid of vehicles. At least two security guards are present in the building every now and then. Google lists the data center as “permanently closed.”

The data center totals 312,200 square feet, according to city planning documents. That includes two big data structures flanking an office structure in the middle.

Among the subcontractors who have filed lawsuits and mechanics’ liens against the data center property, and the amounts they say they owe, according to documents filed with the county court:

Rosendin Electric, $7.5 million, for electrical work.

Southland Industries, $2.7 million, for various jobs including mechanical, plumbing, insulation, and crane and rigging work.

Sunsteel, $1 million, for labor, materials, supplies and equipment.

Alcal Glass Systems, $113,000 for glazing work.

The lawsuits and the data center’s uncertain operational status come in the wake of multiple actions taken by federal authorities about three years ago.

This news organization has contacted China Mobile and China Mobile International via separate emails asking for comment on the situation.

In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission rejected an application from China Mobile to provide telecommunications and other services in the United States.

In November 2020, then-President Donald Trump issued an executive order prohibiting U.S. companies and U.S. citizens from owning stock in companies identified by the U.S. Department of Defense as having ties to the People’s Liberation Army, China’s main military force. Companies associated with PLA included China Mobile.

In March 2022, the Federal Communications Commission added several companies, including China Mobile International USA, to its list of communications equipment and service providers considered a threat to US national security.

“For the first time (in 2021), the FCC published a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security,” FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a prepared March 25 release. China Mobile International USA was one of many companies added to the list that day.