Huge piece of space junk from Elon Musk’s SpaceX lands on farm in southern NSW

A huge piece of space debris from a spacecraft flown by Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been torpedoed in a barnyard in the Snowy Mountains of NSW.

The ten-foot object — a piece of a SpaceX Crew-1 craft — was discovered speared in the ground on a property south of Jindabyne, after farmer Mick Miners went to investigate a loud bang heard by his daughters.

Brad Tucker, a space expert at the Australian National University, told radio host Ben Fordham that he had been called to investigate the discovery.

“This is absolute space junk that was part of the SpaceX Crew-1 suitcase,” he said Monday morning on Ben Fordham Live.

“SpaceX has a capsule that takes people into space, but there’s a bottom part…so when the astronauts come back, they drop the bottom part into space before the capsule lands.”

Farmer Mick Miners (pictured) discovered the huge chunk of space junk trapped in his property in the Snowy Mountains, south of Jindabyne

Australian National University space expert Brad Tucker confirmed it was part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew-1 (pictured)

Mr. Tucker said the part has been in orbit since November 2020 and began to come out of orbit.

“There was a plan to have it come to Earth and purposely hit the Earth’s atmosphere so that it would disintegrate and land in the ocean,” he said.

Large groups of people in southern NSW are known to have seen an explosion and heard the loud bang as it crashed into Mr Miners’ farm.

“We saw most of the pieces land in the ocean, but some clearly didn’t, because this three-meter piece was inserted into the ground from space,” Mr. Tucker said.

He said the object had landed far from Mr Miners’ home, which meant it took some time to actually locate it.

“From a distance it almost looks like a tree, like a burnt tree, and then you get closer and realize, ‘Hey, that’s not right,'” Mr. Tucker said.

Mr Miners’ neighbor Jock also had a piece of space junk on his property.

“The Australian space agency is now dealing with it because there’s a legal protocol … so technically it’s still from SpaceX,” Tucker said.

The Australian Space Agency is now salvaging the junk — a piece of a Crew-1 spacecraft (pictured) flown by Elon Musk’s SpaceX

“We’re assuming they don’t want it back because the whole point was to break into the ocean.

“Now if SpaceX says they want it back, then essentially they have to pay Mick and Jock to get it all back.

“But if they can keep it, they have options to give it to a museum or sell it on eBay.”

Mr. Tucker said there would be plenty of people willing to collect the space debris.

“They get a nice amount for all the effort they’ve put in,” he said.