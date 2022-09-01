Huge New York baseball crowd goes wild for Aussie music star Timmy Trumpet as he plays walkout tune

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian music star Timmy Trumpet has taken Queens by storm by playing a live rendition of ‘Narco’ – the strike song for New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz.

Trumpet was at Citi Field earlier in the week when he played “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” for Mets fans, but he was unable to play the song that made him famous among the team’s loyal fans.

He returned on Thursday, Australian time, and the opportunity presented itself – and the moment lived up to the hype.

Diaz’s entry into games has become hugely popular with fans, with the crowd going crazy as soon as the pitcher comes out of the bullpen.

He was exceptional in 2022, striking out 99 in 51 appearances.

Both Diaz and the Australian musician played their roles perfectly on Thursday in a packed stadium.

Trumpet took the field from third base in a Mets jersey with Diaz’s number 39 on it and his own name on the back. He played the notes of ‘Narco’ that fans have come to love, dancing as he performed.

It was a clear ninth inning for Diaz, finishing a 2-1 Mets win over the Dodgers in front of 41,799 fans.

Australian musician Timmy Trumpet plays his tune ‘Narco’ as pitcher Edwin Diaz enters the game

“I tried to look up a little bit when I was running to see how the fans reacted, so I looked up and it was quite fun,” Diaz said after the game. “I felt the vibe from the fans. They were very excited.’

Mets manager Buck Showalter said: “The pressure to deliver in that part of the order with everything going on is remarkable. “He does it for us all year round.”

After the win, Trumpet left the ballpark to catch a flight to Singapore, but Diaz said the Australian musician could return to Queens again this season.

Edwin Diaz (pictured) has had an exceptional 2022 for the New York Mets

“He said he would come back to play in the World Series,” Diaz said.

Thousands of fans took to social media to comment.

“This is the coolest thing in sport today,” said one Twitter user.

Timmy Trumpet Says He Will Come Back To Play His Trumpet Again

The Mets must hire Timmy Trumpet until the end of October. I’m dead serious. He has to do this the rest of the way for each apparition,” wrote another.

‘IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet played Edwin Diaz’s song LIVE at Citi Field,” said a third, who received more than 35,000 likes.