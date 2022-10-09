Huge landslide in Venezuela kills four while at least 50 people are believed to be missing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A massive landslide has killed at least four people and 50 people are believed to be missing after a river in central Venezuela flooded after torrential rains.

The El Pato River, 67 kilometers southwest of Caracas, has flooded and swept away several homes, shops and a slaughterhouse, according to search and rescue authorities.

Juan Mario Gualano, director of the Aragua State Red Cross, said at least four people have died after being caught by landslides.

Carlos Perez, deputy minister for the country’s civil defense system, said in a tweet on Sunday that 1,000 rescuers were in the area looking for victims.

Confused residents of Las Tejerias saw each other hugging and searching for missing relatives in the aftermath.

Residents walk through the rubble left by flooding caused by a river that overflowed after days of heavy rain

A woman cries as she searches for a missing family member in a flooded area in Las Tejerias, Venezuela

Streets are flooded after the El Pato River is heavily flooded

Residents hug in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, after torrential rain caused a river to overflow

One resident, Karen Salinas, was photographed holding her cat after the flood and another, Jose Medina, was seen climbing out of his window.

Anderson Silva, a resident of the area, said a retaining wall collapsed after days of heavy rain Sky News.

Mr. Silva and his partner Isabel Peña rushed to their home to get some of their belongings, but feared the rest of the building would collapse.

“I knew something terrible had fallen because it was a first fall, and then a second fall. Then (we had to) run out,” said Mrs. Peña.

According to the Meteorology Institute, the storm is now officially classified as a tropical depression and is likely to become a hurricane.

Men carry a dog rescued from mud after flooding caused by torrential rain in Las Tejerias

Karen Salinas keeps her cat next to her house, damaged by flooding in Las Tejerias

A man reunited with his dog rescued by neighbors from the mud after the area was flooded in the landslide

Cars are piled up in a workshop after torrential rains caused flash flooding and flooded Las Tejerias River

Women hug in a flooded street in front of their house in Las Tejerias

The deaths bring the total number of deaths in recent weeks to 22 as a result of heavy rains caused by La Niña’s weather pattern.

La Niña, “the little girl,” is the term used for a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean.

Strong winds blow warm water on the ocean surface from South America to Indonesia.

As the warm water moves west, cold water rises from the depths to the surface near the coast of South America.

Jose Medina climbs out of his house flooded by the overflow of a ravine caused by heavy rainfall