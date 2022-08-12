Huge heath fire tears through nature reserve near Dorset nudist beach and Sandbanks

Police have ordered people to avoid a popular beach in Dorset after a blazing fire broke out this afternoon as the UK’s drought caused further chaos.

The large moor fire is ripping through a nature reserve next to a popular nudist spot on Knoll Beach as it moves across Dorset’s Studland Peninsula and a major incident has reportedly been announced.

The ferry at posh Sandbanks – home to some millionaires – has been suspended until further notice.

Cars had to evacuate the chain ferry — which usually carries tourists — to allow fire trucks to fight the flames.

The company said on social media: “Ferry Road has been closed due to a major fire in Studland. Emergency services are only letting people off the Studland Peninsula – the road is completely closed on the Studland side.”

The fire, which started just after 1 p.m., was seen on the other side of Poole Harbor when at least 12 fire engines arrived on the scene.

At least 70 firefighters are believed to be fighting the flames as people have been warned to stay off the moors.

A spokeswoman for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue told MailOnline: ‘As of 4.10pm there were about 70 firefighters on the scene.’

Studland and Godlingston Heath National Nature Reserve borders Studland Bay on the south side of Poole Harbor and lies between Swanage and Sandbanks.

The fire service also announced that 12 fire engines were involved. A spokesman added: ‘We were called to Studland Heath at 1.12pm for a major fire with undergrowth and gorse.

“We have crews from Springbourne, Poole, Westbourne and Swanage present, with other means en route.

“We ask people to leave the moors and avoid the Ferry Road for their own safety.”

Video footage shows the roaring conflagration and plumes of smoke over the precious nature reserve near a nudist beach

At least four fire crews were called to the scene at 1:12 p.m. with a reportedly reported major incident

The fire started near Knoll Beach and is spreading through the tinder-dry moors on the Studland Peninsula in Dorset

Police have warned people to avoid the beach and Ferry Road ‘for their own safety’ as firefighters fight the blaze

While the Sandbanks ferry is suspended from the public, it will be used to transport fire trucks to Studland

The wild smoke can be seen from the millionaire’s seaside town of Sandbanks, formerly home to Harry Redknapp and his family

As the fire rages through Dorset Nature Reserve, the chain ferry at Sandbanks millionaires resort has been suspended

A witness, Becky Wood, said: ‘Within minutes we saw fire trucks and an ambulance arrive. The ferry was almost full and they had to get all the cars back from the ferry to get the fire trucks and ambulance to take them over.’

Witnesses were shocked by the hour the fire quickly ripped through the Dorset Nature Reserve, which sits next to a nudist beach.

Ms Wood added: ‘They have closed the Poole side and no traffic is allowed into Swanage, they are just diverting traffic and clearing the area.

“It seems to be getting worse. At first we could just see the smoke as it was behind Shell Bay, but within 15 minutes it had spread and we could see the flames. We were all shocked by how quickly the fire spread.

“It’s best for everyone to avoid the area because I think they’ll be working for a while.”

Heavy smoke rose above the treeline as England was officially in drought today after its driest summer in 50 years

Witnesses were shocked at how quickly the fire had spread in just 15 minutes when they warned people to stay away

Holidaymakers have been warned to stay away as firefighters attempt to fight flames and smoke

Plumes of smoke could be seen from the scene on Studland Heath from across the bay after the fire broke out this afternoon

Sandbanks Ferry announced via social media the cessation of their service due to the blazing conflagration

The Sandbanks Ferry has been used to transport stranded motorists from the area to the millionaire’s resort. A partner of one of the Sandbanks Ferry employees said crews are “commuting non-stop on the ferry to get people to safety,” Dorset Live reported.

Local buses also had to suspend their services as the fire raged through the nature reserve.

Morebus said on Twitter: ‘UPDATE – Breezer 50 – Due to a fire in Studland and the shutdown of the ferry, the Breezer 50 will be diverted in both directions. We will NOT operate any stops between ULWELL and the Ferry Terminal at this time’.

Just yesterday there was a red alert for bushfires across Dorset due to the dry weather and heat wave.

Some parts of England are officially in drought today amid scorching temperatures and hardly any rain since June.