Huge fire erupts at car wrecking yard in Brendale, Queensland

A massive fire has broken out at a junkyard and local residents have been told to close their windows as plumes of smoke fly into the air.

Multiple firefighters are working to put out the fire at the wharf on the corner of Southpine Road and Duntroon Street, in Brendale, north of Brisbane, which started just before noon on Wednesday.

“If you live in the area keep windows and doors closed and stay indoors because of the thick smoke,” Queensland Ambulance tweeted.

Thick plumes of smoke rise into the air as the fire continues to burn

The fire ignited on Wednesday after 12.00 pm at the demolition

“This incident is continuing and may cause traffic disruption in the immediate vicinity.”

Some residents reported hearing explosions, as as many as 100 cars went up in flames.

Aerial footage shows thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air, while many cars are completely scorched.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a ‘number of vehicles’ had caught fire.

There are road closures and motorists are asked to be careful in the area.

Residents should close doors and windows and keep breathing medication on hand if necessary.

No injuries have been reported.

