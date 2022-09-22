WhatsNew2Day
Huge fire breaks out across warehouses in east London as 125 firefighters battle the inferno

US
By Jacky

A massive fire breaks out in three warehouses in east London as 125 firefighters fight the inferno and residents are asked to close their windows

  • The fire has engulfed three warehouses at a site in Ilford, east London
  • 125 firefighters and about 20 fire trucks are currently at the scene of the fire
  • Local MP Wes Streeting has thanked the London Fire Brigade for their efforts

By Elizabeth Haigh for Mailonline and The Mirror

Published: 02:03, 22 Sep 2022 | Updated: 02:08, September 22, 2022

A massive fire has broken out in three two-storey warehouses in East London and 125 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze as local residents are told to keep their doors and windows closed.

Twenty fire trucks and about 125 firefighters were called to the fire on Fowler Road in Ilford.

The London Fire Brigade were called at 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire brigades from Romford, Dagenham, Ilford, Woodford and other fire stations in the area are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Firefighters fight a huge fire in warehouses in Ilford on Wednesday evening

Twenty fire trucks and approximately 125 firefighters are on the scene on Fowler Road

The plume of smoke from the fire meant that police asked residents to keep their windows closed

London Fire Brigade tweeted: ‘Twenty fire trucks and about 125 firefighters are at the scene of a fire on Fowler Road in #Ilford. Firefighters are busy fighting the fire where several warehouses are on fire. More information follows.’

Redbridge Police have said Romford Road, New North Road and Fowler Road are all closed.

It tweeted: ‘We are assisting our colleagues at @LondonFire as they respond to a major fire in Fowler Road, Ilford.

Local residents are urged to avoid the area and keep their windows closed because of the smoke. There are road closures, including on Romford Road, New North Road and Fowler Road.’

Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, tweeted his thanks to the London Fire Brigade for its efforts so far in fighting the blaze.

He wrote: ‘Huge thanks to the London Fire Brigade for their response to the fire at the Hainaut industrial estate. I hope no one gets hurt and everyone is safe.”

