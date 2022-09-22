Huge fire breaks out across warehouses in east London as 125 firefighters battle the inferno

<!–

A massive fire has broken out in three two-storey warehouses in East London and 125 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze as local residents are told to keep their doors and windows closed.

Twenty fire trucks and about 125 firefighters were called to the fire on Fowler Road in Ilford.

The London Fire Brigade were called at 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire brigades from Romford, Dagenham, Ilford, Woodford and other fire stations in the area are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Firefighters fight a huge fire in warehouses in Ilford on Wednesday evening

Twenty fire trucks and approximately 125 firefighters are on the scene on Fowler Road

The plume of smoke from the fire meant that police asked residents to keep their windows closed

Warehouse Hainaut Industrial area Only fire about 2 fire trucks when I passed, ended up at least 20! Fire spread so scary how fast it spread. Smoke is everywhere and can still smell it from our house. Hope no one got hurt. Watch your safety @LfbRedbridge pic.twitter.com/xAbvFdDfR6 — vicki Webber (@vickiWebber11) September 21, 2022

London Fire Brigade tweeted: ‘Twenty fire trucks and about 125 firefighters are at the scene of a fire on Fowler Road in #Ilford. Firefighters are busy fighting the fire where several warehouses are on fire. More information follows.’

Redbridge Police have said Romford Road, New North Road and Fowler Road are all closed.

It tweeted: ‘We are assisting our colleagues at @LondonFire as they respond to a major fire in Fowler Road, Ilford.

Local residents are urged to avoid the area and keep their windows closed because of the smoke. There are road closures, including on Romford Road, New North Road and Fowler Road.’

Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, tweeted his thanks to the London Fire Brigade for its efforts so far in fighting the blaze.

He wrote: ‘Huge thanks to the London Fire Brigade for their response to the fire at the Hainaut industrial estate. I hope no one gets hurt and everyone is safe.”