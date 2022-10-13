Huge Elden Ring update will seemingly make players a lot harder to kill

Elden Ring, the game that feels like it was released several years ago but didn’t actually launch until February, has announced a massive update. According to Bandai Namco on the game’s website, the patch aims to “encourage more versatility in terms of gameplay” – if “encourage” also means “make you a nearly ineradicable god in single player.” Lots of weapons and spells have been improved, very few things have been nerfed, and it looks like it’s going to be a lot harder to kill your friends in PVP. The patch notes are indeed huge, but I’ve picked out a few highlights.

Glintstone pebble / shard spiral: increased attack power

The best attacking spell, great for chip damage and sniping enemies you don’t want near you, is getting a buff. Hell. Yes.

In addition to the Glintstone Pebble buff, many commonly used spells such as Comet and Loretta’s Greatbow are similarly polished with lower FP consumption. But tragically, Rock Sling – another excellent, balanced, and generally fun spell – was not included in this round of buffs.

Rotten Breath / Ekzykes’ Decay: reduced build up of Scarlet Rot status effect

shit! The developers have discovered our secret: Scarlet Rots anything that moves. Rotten Breath was crucial to my success against Resident Horse Guy Radahn and the dreaded Godskin Duo, and the move generally makes quick work of anything you’re too lazy (or smart!) to fight traditionally for. The nerf feels particularly mean, as it probably won’t apply to Scarlet Rot-using enemies like Malenia or rotting Ekzykes. Boo!

While the news around Elden Ring has slowed down to a trickle, most of the new updates involved additional media such as board games and wall art rather than the game itself. Dataminers are looting the depths of the update’s code and have seemingly found hints that ray tracing graphics technology is added (which should make) The Verges Tom Warren very happy) as well references to new areas that may indicate the imminent arrival of the much-rumored DLC add-on.