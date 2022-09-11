Huge earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, extent of damage unclear

Debris is scattered across the floor in the kitchen of Renagi Ravu’s home in the city of Kainantu, after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The US Geological Survey has identified a magnitude 7 earthquake, 6 on the Richter scale detected in northeast Papua. New Guinea. Credit: Renagi Ravu via AP



Renagi Ravu was meeting with two colleagues at his home in the highlands of Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning when a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck.

Ravu tried to get up from his chair but couldn’t keep his balance and ended up in a sort of group hug with his colleagues, as plates and cups fell from his shelves to the floor. His children aged 9 and 2 had their drinks and breakfast overflowed.

Ravu, a geologist, said he tried to calm everyone down as the shaking continued for more than a minute.

The extent of the damage and whether there were serious injuries or deaths from the earthquake was not clear in the immediate aftermath in the remote and underdeveloped region.

Ravu said about 10,000 people live in and around his city of Kanantu, which is 66 kilometers (41 miles) from the earthquake’s epicenter and was the closest major city to the quake. He said there are many scattered settlements in the highlands and tens of thousands of people may have been affected.

He said people felt bad.

“It’s normal for earthquakes to be felt here, but it usually doesn’t last as long and isn’t as violent as this one,” Ravu said. “It was pretty intense.”

On Sunday morning, Ravu was still sorting out the damage to his home, which he said was likely a busted sewer pipe, judging by the smell. He said friends elsewhere in Kanantu had sent him messages describing cracked roads, broken pipes and fallen debris, but had not described major building collapses or injuries.

“They are starting to clean up their houses and streets,” he said. Communications appear to have been compromised, he added, with a number of cell towers likely falling.

An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale in 2018 in the central region of the country killed at least 125 people. That quake hit remote and undeveloped areas, and assessments of the extent of damage and injuries were slowly being filtered out.

Felix Taranu, a seismologist at the Geophysical Observatory in the capital Port Moresby, said it was too early to know the impact of Sunday’s quake, although its strength meant it “probably caused significant damage”.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at a depth of 90 kilometers (56 miles) at 9:46 AM local time.

NOAA has since advised that there is no tsunami threat to the area.

Papua New Guinea is located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, east of Indonesia and north of Eastern Australia.

It sits on the Pacific’s ‘Ring of Fire’, the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific where much of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic activity occur.

